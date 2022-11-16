Bald Knob officials brought up the possibility of the city having an advertising and promotion tax when discussing short-term rentals last week.

“We have a lot of inquiries coming into town about wanting to buy properties and turn them into short-term rentals,” Bald Knob Planning Commission Chairwoman Diane Steele told the City Council. “Short-term rentals are from one night to 29 nights.”

