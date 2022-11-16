Bald Knob officials brought up the possibility of the city having an advertising and promotion tax when discussing short-term rentals last week.
“We have a lot of inquiries coming into town about wanting to buy properties and turn them into short-term rentals,” Bald Knob Planning Commission Chairwoman Diane Steele told the City Council. “Short-term rentals are from one night to 29 nights.”
Steele said when someone sets up a short-term rentals and puts it into the Airbnb system, Airbnb markets that rental and what the location offers, which would be free advertising for Bald Knob. As an example, she mentioned renting a house for a weekend when visiting to duck hunt.
She mentioned short-term rentals have to have a business license and a city inspection “and they’re also going to need to have a sales tax permit because short-term rentals are sales taxable at a different rate than what your normal sales tax is.”
An annual certified inspection of the property also is needed, she said. “That way we’re assured of safety issues for the community. I also think we should have a 1 percent city sales tax for the short-term rentals.” She said the tax would help the city generate extra revenue to cover the extra expense of what code enforcement and the police department is going to have to deal with concerning any such properties.
Mayor Barth Grayson said the tax would be the same as an A&P tax, which can be levied by cities against temporary accommodations and prepared food. Steele said the tax would be collected by the city, which would mean the city would need something for the short-term rental owner to sign, such as a contract agreeing to paying a 1 percent tax.
Steele said the A&P tax can be passed by the City Council “without a public hearing or anything.” The tax also can be passed by the city’s voters or by petition, according to state law. Arkansas Code Annotated 26-75-602 says it can be used “advertising and promoting of the city and its environs” and parks and recreation- and tourism-related expenses, and an A&P commission must be formed to handle its distribution. The money cannot be used for general operation expenses of “general subsidy of any civic group of the chamber of commerce.”
A lot of extra money could be generated, Steele said, if the Airbnbs would come into the city. “It is free advertising for the town worldwide. It’s not like they’re only advertised in Arkansas.”
Steele and Grayson mentioned some issues the city of Searcy has had collecting its A&P tax revenue from some businesses since the Searcy City Council passed one in 2019. “If they don’t come and pay it, you have to send someone out to collect it,” Steele said.
“We really should add the 1 percent,” she said. “You’re going to have to look at parking issues. You’re going to look at what they are renting. You’re going to have to make sure they don’t put 20 people in a two-bedroom house and bring 15 cars because where are you going to put them?”
Having researched short-term rentals, Steele said Hot Springs is unique and it’s short-term rental ordinance is “20-something pages long,” but Bald Knob’s really doesn’t need to be “that much.”
Grayson asked Steele if she would be interested in having a Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission representative come and speak to the planning commission. She said it doesn’t matter.
“You guys are going to have to vote on it,” she said. “The planning commission doesn’t have a vote on the thing. We are a mere suggestion. You guys are going to have to vote and decide.”
City Attorney Chris O’Neill said he had just looked over Searcy’s ordinance concerning short-term rentals that was passed in August. The ordinance amended the Searcy Zoning Code to establish standards for the rentals.
“There has been quite a bit of litigation about short-term rentals, even in Heber Springs,” O’Neill said.
No action was taken on short-term rentals or the A&P tax discussion during the City Council meeting.
