A preliminary site plan for developing Lakeview Park in Bald Knob shows that it would take $347,778.77 for improvements that include a pavilion and trail.
Engineer Steve Hales of McClelland Consulting Engineers Inc. of Little Rock told the Bald Knob City Council anyone that has been out to the park will notice “a very nice plateau.” He said the improvements could possibly be made at the park if the city were to get a grant. The grant writer would be the White River Planning and Development District.
The improvements he presented included a pavilion, an 8-foot-wide asphalt trail, gravel parking and a couple of Americans with Disabilities Act parking spaces with the striping and signage.
The preliminary site plan estimate Hales brought with him included everything it would take for the project, even factoring inflation. Hales said he thought the best thing to do in presenting the cost estimates was to give three scenarios.
The first one Hales presented showed the cost of the trail, which would be $174,494.62. The cost of the pavilion without the trail would be $203,297.40.
The $347,778.77 cost for the total package would include site prep; erosion control silt fence; site grading; roll and combat subgrade; concrete pavement (ADA parking and pavilion slab); pavilion using metal building components with a 30-by-60-foot foundation; perimeter barrier, cable with wood posts; a group grill; an 8-foot-long picnic table; 2-inch asphalt pavement for trail (8 feet width); 4-inch Class 7 aggregate for trail base (10 feet width); Class 7 aggregate for gravel parking and ADA parking base; concrete wheelstops; pavement markings; accessible parking signage, seeding and mulch cover; final cleanup; and miscellaneous.
Hales said if Bald Knob officials decide to go forward with applying for the grant, the plan can be changed quickly to go along with the city’s budget for it. Hales said the grant writing process is “fairly lengthy.”
“We have a diamond in the rough," Mayor Barth Grayson said about the park. "I mean, when you look at it like this and you just go out and sit where that pavilion is going to be, I would like to see us to get some volunteers or donations to get three or more pavilions.”
Councilman Johnny Hodges asked about how much grant money the city could get for the project, and Hales said, “You can get up to $500,000” through a 50-50 outdoor recreation grant from the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism.
Hodges said what concerns him would be maintaining the project. “People that come after me, I can’t control that, just like the people before me did this."
He said he didn't "do as much care" for the park after getting into office, "but it was already neglected when I got on board." Hodges commended the Jaycees, saying they "did a fantastic job with what we had there to start with, but if you don’t put a fence around it and control it ... it’s just like we can’t even control what’s in town, so it’s going to be a major undertaking."
"I’m not saying I’m against it,” he added.
Concerning maintenance, Hales said he would wait to build the pavilion until the city could afford metal rather than wood and would not do anything with wood for maintenance purposes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.