An individual is wanting to petition the state to put a medical marijuana dispensary in the Bald Knob area, according to city officials.

However, a state official told The Daily Citizen that a lawsuit is prohibiting the state from issuing any more licenses at this time, and the only way that Bald Knob could get a dispensary right now is if an existing one requested a transfer.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.