City officials are allowing a Bald Knob church to place prayer boxes at three city parks “so that people can put prayers requests in them.”
Bro. Paul Barker, pastor of Central Baptist Church, told the Bald Knob City Council that he wanted to put a prayer box at the Bald Knob Sports Complex, the city park by the Lyda Miller Public Library and Kenyatta Haynes Park. He said the boxes will have a place for pieces of paper and pens that can be used to make the prayer requests.
“Even in the day that we are in, not everybody has access to the internet,” Barker said. “At least that would give them an opportunity, and once we came by, we could pray for them if they had a prayer request. We would keep up with it [the prayer box]. We would put it up. It is going to be one of the locking boxes, like a mail box where they can just slide it in. We would come by and check it once or twice a week.”
Mayor Barth Grayson said he wanted to give Barker the opportunity to speak before the council and share his intentions before giving permission for the boxes. “I see no problem with it, but I just want the full council to vote on it,” he said.
Council member Johnny Hodges made a motion to allow the boxes and it was seconded by Council member Mary Lou Smith. The entire council approved the motion.
Barker thanked the council for allowing him to speak and for allowing he and his church to put the prayer boxes up.
He said the church at 1507 W. Center St. is “eventually, it’s going to take a little bit but we’re going to pray over every house in Bald Knob, on every street.”
“We’ve got a map and we’re going to go through it probably starting at the end of the month,” Barker said. “That’s why we wanted to put those up.” He said it would probably take up to a year to complete the effort.
