Bald Knob officials have agreed to a $30,000 settlement offer concerning a house that the city condemned and tore down because there is no record of the city sending notification to the homeowners that it was holding a meeting to consider condemning the property.

Jenna Adams, an attorney for the Arkansas Municipal League, spoke to the Bald Knob City Council last week about a lawsuit filed by Missan Suarez. “We have a settlement offer on the table and ultimately, I’m going to recommend that it’s [a] good, fair reasonable offer. But before we get there, I kind of wanted to give you how we got there,” Adams said.

