Bald Knob officials have agreed to a $30,000 settlement offer concerning a house that the city condemned and tore down because there is no record of the city sending notification to the homeowners that it was holding a meeting to consider condemning the property.
Jenna Adams, an attorney for the Arkansas Municipal League, spoke to the Bald Knob City Council last week about a lawsuit filed by Missan Suarez. “We have a settlement offer on the table and ultimately, I’m going to recommend that it’s [a] good, fair reasonable offer. But before we get there, I kind of wanted to give you how we got there,” Adams said.
The Suarezes’ property at 205 N. Main St. was “ultimately condemned and razed by the city in September of 2019,” Adams said, but the process actually started in February 2019 when the city undertook condemning several properties, including the Suarez property.
Adams said the city received several complaints about this property and ultimately “[Planning Commission members] Ms. [Mary Lou] Smith, Ms. [Nancy] Hutchinson and the mayor (Barth Grayson) and Mr. [Chuck] Mowers, the code enforcement officer at the time, had visited the property, inspected it and took photos of the property.”
She said she doesn’t think there was any doubt that the condition of the property made it subject to condemnation. “It was in very poor shape,” Adams said.
The city started the condemnation process and she said the city was trying to figure out where to send notices to the Suarezes. She said city officials knew the home was vacant. The tax records also were looked at and indicated that the Suarezes were the owners not only of 205 N. Main St. but 1206 W. Academy Ave. in Searcy and 424 Jennifer Lane, also in Searcy, Adams said.
“The tax records also revealed that they received a homestead credit for 1206 West Academy and 424 Jennifer,” Adams said, “so that didn’t really give them any information about which one they were actually living in.”
She said the deed for 205 N. Main St. indicated that the mailing address for was 1206 W. Academy Ave. The White County property records also were looked at and Adams said those showed the family address was 1206 W. Academy Ave. The water and sewer bill was looked at, too, and also showed the mailing address was 1206 W. Academy.
In starting the condemnation process, Adams said the first thing that was mailed was the warning notice. On Feb. 19, 2019, she said, a warning notice was mailed for the first time via regular mail. She said the warning notice cited two ordinances about illegal vehicles and grass and debris. The condemnation ordinance was referenced, saying the property was a nuisance and the nuisance needed to be abated, but Adams said it didn’t specifically state what needed to be done to bring the home into compliance to avoid condemnation.
The second time, the warning notice was sent as certified mail to 1206 W. Academy and signed for, but not by anyone named Suarez. “Obviously not the Suarezes, but you know, the city don’t know who lives with them,” Adams said.
On April 2, 2019, Adams said, the city sent what she guesses the city calls a contract or a response form. The city records she said weren’t really clear about what address it was sent to or whether or not the property owners received it. She said it stated the same things but it also did not really state what they needed to do to avoid condemnation.
The next thing mentioned was the May 6, 2019, Bald Knob City Council meeting. “That’s where the home was condemned and the resolution was passed,”Adams said.
The biggest problem with the case, Adams said, is “we didn’t have any evidence in the city files or in the records that any notice was sent to the owners about this meeting, that they had no notice that there was going to be a meeting condemning their home, so without that evidence .... I mean, it requires that under the [state] constitution.”
She said their was some issues with the resolution as well. “It only says that it was a nuisance – doesn’t say what constituted it, doesn’t say anything specific what constituted the nuisance.” Adams said, however, that it did say if the homeowners did not abate the property within 30 days, the city would have the right under Ordinance No. 201 to tear it down.
The second half of the equation, Adams said, is whether the Suarezes had notice that their home was going to be torn down. “I think we have a better argument there,” she said.
After the condemnation notice was sent by certified mail to 1206 W. Academy and was signed by Octavio Martinez on June 20, the city posted a copy of the resolution and two “condemned signs” on the home, Adams said.
However, because the pre-deprivation notice was lacking, Adams said that it kind of led them to some settlement negotiations. “The reason we want to avoid going to trial is because one, Ms. Smith, Ms. Hutchinson and the mayor, they are all going to have to testify, potentially council members (at the time) as well.”
“Let’s say a jury says he (Suarez) is entitled to compensation, so he would be entitled to the value of his home,” she said. His appraiser said the value of the home was $72,000. “In his deposition, it became abundantly clear that he was only given one of those photos of the exterior of the home; he had never seen the interior of the home.” Adams said she basically got Suarez to admit in the deposition that the home was “certainly not worth anywhere near $72,000.”
“We also got an appraiser to look at the photos and then appraise the home prior to condemnation and he said the land plus the home was worth $13,000,” Adams said. “So going into trial, we know that he’s probably going to get at least $13,000 but he also gets to testify about what the value of his home might be and so he could potentially get a little bit more. If he recovers anything, he gets attorneys’ fees and so avoiding having to go to trial and have more attorneys’ fees on their side, it would certainly be more beneficial to settle it this way.”
She said Suarez started at $85,000 and $30,000 was the amount both sides worked toward. Adams noted that the city had already paid for the demolition, which was around $4,600 or $4,700 so the city would be “eating that cost and then paying that $30,000” and Suarez keeps his property.
Adams said they would do a settlement agreement that both parties would sign and it will say that the city is not admitting any type of liability and it would dispose of any and all claims that Suarez could have brought.
Grayson said the city would never recover the demolition costs and he would entertain a motion to enter into those “negotiations to fix the settlement, get it paid.” Councilman Johnny Hodges made the motion and Councilwoman Mary Lou Smith seconded it and it was passed unanimously.
Grayson said a lot of things were done right during the condemnation process but this is something the city can learn from.
Before Adams left, Hodges said, “Hopefully we’ve learned our lesson.” Adams said the Arkansas Municipal League is always willing to provide any training, going forward “to make sure the i’s or dotted and the t’s are crossed in the future.”
Bald Knob City Attorney Chris O’Neill told Grayson and the council, “If you need any help in the future, give me a call. When I came on board in Pangburn as city attorney, they had a very similar lawsuit over a house that was condemned and it that wound up being $65,000.”
