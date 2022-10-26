Bald Knob mayoral candidate Christie Thomason believes her knowledge of handling federal and state funds is part of the reason she should be elected to help bring back the city’s pride.

Thomason said she has always lived in Bald Knob and is employed by the Bald Knob School District, where her job is more than just data entry. It also deals with funding and bids for jobs that need to be done, she said.

