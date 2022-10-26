Bald Knob mayoral candidate Christie Thomason believes her knowledge of handling federal and state funds is part of the reason she should be elected to help bring back the city’s pride.
Thomason said she has always lived in Bald Knob and is employed by the Bald Knob School District, where her job is more than just data entry. It also deals with funding and bids for jobs that need to be done, she said.
“I have to know the financial thresholds for getting those bids. It’s just not going to be the good ol’ boy system. We need actual bids to be taken for different jobs here.”
Thomason said she is familiar with grants and the restrictions and deadlines that go with them. “I do feel like that happens here a lot, that the grants are not ... we miss deadlines and we’re missing money. And that money is not going back to the taxpayers, it’s just going to go into a general fund, so when we are offered that money, we need to jump on that.”
Thomason told the audience at City Hall that she is sure everybody wants the same things done. “We need more families here. We need more businesses here. We need more housing. The drainage problems and the water and sewer issues. Everybody knows that. We just want better for Bald Knob. We’re not here for the money or power, we’re just trying to make Bald Knob better.”
When asked what she thought were the biggest issues facing Bald Knob, Thomason said it is “the water and sewer line, the drainage issues.” She mentioned that McClelland Consulting Engineers of Little Rock is currently working with the city on a grant for the sewer line and getting new meters. “We have to help them in anyway possible to get this done.” She said the drainage has been a constant problem in Bald Knob.
She said the planning commission works hard to get things done in Bald Knob and if she gets elected, she wants to work with all the department heads once a week to see what they have planned for the week and what she can do to help them.
“The trash can ordinances and all the junkyard ordinances, all those are great but they have to be enforced and that’s not always happening,” Thomason said. “You go down Brown Street where people have to come to our school. For lack of better words, it’s a hot mess and I do know there’s a house that has been sitting there for over two years now that still has a trailer at the house ... I don’t know if they had something blow up there or what but the same trailer full of trash is still sitting there.
“And it is easier said than done to say, ‘I’m going to clean this place up but I try to get people together for the cleanup they have in White County and get people to volunteer for people who can’t carry their stuff and carry their stuff off and I have gotten a couple of people who have offered their trailers and offered to pull stuff for elderly people or anybody else that can’t do that.”
Thomason said she thinks Mayor Barth Grayson and other officials have tried “but seeing things through is our biggest problem I think that we do have because we have lost a lot of grant money.”
“We have businesses that have wanted to come into town but they drive through the different thoroughfares and there’s just no pride here in Bald Knob anymore,” she said. “We have to bring that pride back. We have to take charge and we have to stand together to clean this place up, whether it’s my yard or anybody else’s yards, the businesses in town.”
Having Arkansas Game and Fish come into town and look at making a trap field is another things Thomason brought up. She said kids not only from Bald Knob but other districts could come to Bald Knob for that. “We just need to bring the pride back to Bald Knob that we had as teenagers or whatever.”
Thomason also talked about the buildings downtown that are being utilized as storage that need to be cleaned up. She said the biggest obstacle she sees for the city is the lack of cleanliness, the lack of incentives for businesses, the thoroughfares coming through and getting the grants and following through on them.
If elected, she said her first 50 days will be a learning curve but she would like to go through the current ordinances and understand how they all work and how the budget is currently set and to work with the council.
“I just think having a good relationship with the current council is very important.” Thomason said. She said she also is familiar with Arkansas Legislative Audit and has a working relationship with it through her work at the school district.
Thomason said she would have set hours at City Hall, but that does not mean people can’t call her at other times if something is needed.
