Bald Knob mayoral candidate Gary Looney said he thinks Bald Knob needs a long-range planning commission and an advertising and promotions commission.

After looking at all the committees the city has, he said he thinks these are two more it should have. The long-range planning commission should be made of people not just living in Bald Knob, but those who work in the city and have a vested interest in what goes on in Bald Knob, Looney said.

