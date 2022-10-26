Bald Knob mayoral candidate Gary Looney said he thinks Bald Knob needs a long-range planning commission and an advertising and promotions commission.
After looking at all the committees the city has, he said he thinks these are two more it should have. The long-range planning commission should be made of people not just living in Bald Knob, but those who work in the city and have a vested interest in what goes on in Bald Knob, Looney said.
“In order to make the long-range planning commission work, we got to have an advertising and promotions committee, something that we can use for fundraising,” he said. “You got to have the money on hand before you can do anything. I think that is going to help us move Bald Knob forward.
Looney said he was raised in a small town and when he and his wife married, they lived in Searcy for 17 years. However, they outgrew their house with their kids so they decided to build a house in a community where their kids would go to school. That community turned out to be Bald Knob. They have now been married 43 years.
“Most people don’t sell their home in Searcy to move to Bald Knob,” he said before calling it the right decision because he and his family wanted to be part of the community in Bald Knob.
When it comes to his employment history, Looney said he has worked on all levels. “I have been the low man on the totem pole. I have been a mid-manager. I’ve been store manager. The last 15 years, I’ve been self-employed.”
“I feel like everything I have done, I’ve had to deal with people, whether it’s as employees or when I’m working for myself, I’m dealing with individuals in their businesses,” he said. “I feel like that is going to give me a leg up, being able to deal with people. I can deal with the citizens of Bald Knob. I feel like I can deal with people who work for Bald Knob, people who sit on the council. I’ve had experience doing all that.”
Another example Looney gave of being able to work with people concerned attending Park Avenue Church in Searcy. He said he and his wife started going there around 1982 and in 1986, he was ordained a deacon. By 1995 or 1996, he was elected chairman of the deacons.
Addressing what he thinks are the biggest issues in Bald Knob, Looney said, “I have been looking at that and I think everybody is going to say basically the same things. We got issues with the water and sewer. We got issues, and depending on what part of town you go to, it’s a bigger issue in one place than it is in another.”
He also mentioned drainage and streets. Looney said the most recent council meeting addressed most of those issues and he said with those projects, he thinks Bald Knob is headed in the right direction. “What I will say is that we got to stay on top of them. We can’t say, ‘OK, we handled those.’ We’ve got to see them through. We got to make sure they are taken care of.”
Looney said he doesn’t like the term “town-hall meetings,” but he thinks Bald Knob needs to have community meetings in different parts of the city. “I have been to several council meetings. The only people who show up for council meetings is somebody whose ox got gored. They’ve got a problem and they come to complain about that problem.”
Looney said he wants to get the mayor and the council out in the community by having meetings at places like the senior center and Central Baptist Church. “We can’t get people involved if nobody comes to a council meeting, and in order for Bald Knob to move forward, we’ve got to have people engaged whenever we do something.”
The first 50 days of his administration, Looney said, would be about contacting people in the community and asking them if they want to sit on the A&P commission or the long-range planning commission. “We need to give the people of Bald Knob something to look forward to, I believe.”
Looney said he believes he can lead and communicate. “I know I can listen to the people of the town, listen to what your issues are and what kind of problems you’re having. I know I can learn how to deal with those problems and fix those problems and I think I can lead.”
