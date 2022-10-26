Bald Knob mayoral candidate Mary Hodges believes she is a good, hard worker who wants to work for the people and is open to suggestions.
“You can come sit and talk to me anytime you want to,” Hodges said at the candidate forum Monday. “I’m not one to close my head on you.”
She told the audience gathered in City Hall that “most of you know me. I was raised here, I was born here, I raised my family here.
I think I’ve been on every committee that they could possible think of here.”
She said she and her husband, longtime Councilman Johnny Hodges, “started by doing work with the Jaycees and Jayceets for Toys for Tots.” They worked on the “state level and the Bald Knob level.”
Hodges said she also was one of six people who “started the Bald Knob Ambulance Service” because the elderly in apartments did not have a way to go to the hospital. “We decided as good Samaritans, we’re going to do that and we did that for about 15 years until it was turned over to some of the other people. We all got too old and the lifting got too bad on us.”
Hodges spoke of the generosity of Bald Knob residents. “I took in $10,000 when we decided to do the ambulance service, over the counter of my florist [shop] in one month, so anything anybody has asked for in this town, I feel like the citizens have come forth and did it, so y’all are the ones who get credit for that.”
While working for the ambulance service, Hodges said she “did it all. I paid the bills. I did the laundry. I did all on the ambulance service. Then, we didn’t have pagers, we had phones. so we did a lot of work.”
Hodges said she also was one of at least nine people who did the work at the city park for about 18 years. She said it wasn’t the city that did the work. “We did the money on our own. We raised the money. We did the park from Thanksgiving ‘til Christmas. We didn’t charge anything. It was all free, so I feel like we did good for the city on that.”
Concerning the question of what it would take for Bald Knob to grow, Hodges response was “water drainage. I think we got a lot of water drainage and it goes into yards, it goes into the sewer, the sewer backs up. I do know there is a grant and they are working on sewer. But I get the sewer like you get it. I get water like you get it. And I think we all need to sit and look at that.”
All candidates also were asked what they would like to do in the first 50 days of their administration.
“I’d like to sit down with every city employee and go over their job description. Find out what they know that their job description is and what they think,” Hodges said. “If they need a raise ... I want to know what they think. I wouldn’t fire anybody. I wouldn’t hire anybody. I want really and truly to talk to the people we’ve got. We’ve got a good street department. We’ve got a good water department. I’d like to sit down, though, and talk one on one with them. I see no problem with what we’ve got.”
If elected, Hodges said she would keep 8 a.m.-5 p.m. office hours. “We have a lot of business people who don’t get off until later. They come by to pay their bills and stuff and they want to talk to somebody, and I really think the office hours need to be a little bit longer.”
Hodges said she been in business for close to 48 years in Bald Knob, although she closed her florist store Jan. 1. “I go wholesale silk for some of the florists. I pay bills. I know what it is to pay taxes, believe me.”
She said she also served two years on the Bald Knob School Board. “I was the very first woman elected. That was hard. Five men, they let me know where my place was, let me tell you.”
For the last six to eight weeks on almost every Saturday, Hodges said she has “walked the streets and has met a lot of people.”
“Honest to God, most of you know me,” Hodges said. “I’m a hard worker. I really want the job. I think I can change a few things. I know I can’t do it by myself but I feel like all of us together can do it.”
Hodges said she feels like the council and Mayor Barth Grayson have not worked together very well this year “and maybe that needs to change a little bit. They came a long way.”
“There’s a lot of grants that are up and we’re getting them all, so it’s going to look like the next person really has done a good job, but we’re going to have to come up with a lot of money, and I feel like we’re going in the right direction,” she said. “We just need to clean up little bit, a lot to be honest.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.