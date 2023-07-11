Property owners cleaning up their yards was discussed last week by the Bald Knob City Council, with Mayor Gary Looney telling the council that he had written a letter to send out with an ultimatum on it.
Looney passed out the letter to the council members toward the end of meeting Thursday night, telling them that he would go over it with City Attorney Chris O’Neill to see if it is something he could do.
“This is a letter addressed to all property owners in the city of Bald Knob. Whether they live here, they own property and they rent it, they live somewhere else, they live in another state and they just own a vacant lot, I’m asking them to go look at it,” Looney said. “If it needs cleaning up, clean it up between now and July 24th. If they can’t do it, we’re going to try to contact them. If they can’t do it or we can’t contact them, we’re going to hire somebody to clean it up and send them a bill.
“That’s basically what my letter says. I want all of you all to look at it and make sure it is something that you would be in agreement with.”
He told the council members to get with him in the next few days and he would get with O’Neill to go over it.
A discussion about homeowners taking care of the ditches on their property had come up earlier in the meeting after a motion was made and approved to buy a rotary cutter for $9,283 from WD Equipment for the Bald Knob Street Department.
Bald Knob Councilman David Smith said, “Let’s just pass an ordinance where people take care of their ditches or just write them a [expletive] ticket, it’s easy. Let’s fix it where they mow all of it. Why would you mow half a ditch?”
Smith asked how many property owners in town don’t mow their ditches, and Mayor Gary Looney suggested the city hire a seasonal mowing crew so the street department employees could work on streets instead of doing jobs that take away from things related to streets that they are supposed to be doing.
City Clerk/Treasurer Tammy Wools said she saw a ditch that sits in the alley by Who Dat’s restaurant and the post office that has a tile that looks like it has collapsed on the post office side “and that’s in the alleyway going to North Main,” she said.
Councilman Johnny Hodges said he “was involved” in the street department years ago and “we’re spending a lot of time, a lot of money, a lot of manpower, a lot of equipment time mowing stuff, and we don’t get any reimbursement for it.”
“We’re mowing the ballpark and all these other projects,” Hodges said. “We need to bill these departments on the time and equipment we spend on doing that, even mowing the levees at the sewer pond, a lot of things I kind of did not know.”
Hodges asked Smith if he knew about how much time was spent working at other places besides street and alleys. Smith said probably around 50 percent.
“It’s not fair to penalize them because right now, we’re having to buy a bush hog and the water department is not paying anything, parks and recreation so far is not paying anything,” Hodges said. He clarified that the department is using a rotary motor, not a bush hog.
