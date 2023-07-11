Property owners cleaning up their yards was discussed last week by the Bald Knob City Council, with Mayor Gary Looney telling the council that he had written a letter to send out with an ultimatum on it.

Looney passed out the letter to the council members toward the end of meeting Thursday night, telling them that he would go over it with City Attorney Chris O’Neill to see if it is something he could do.

