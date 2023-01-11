New Bald Knob Mayor Gary Looney doesn’t want to see issues “die” after they are discussed by the City Council, instead wanting “to make sure we see those projects through and get them completed.”
“I mean, just because we talked about it at the council meeting doesn’t mean we are finished with it,” Looney said.
Looney spoke in his state of the city address Thursday about what has been accomplished as he takes over as mayor, including putting up lights at the only field that didn’t have any at the sports complex and adding a handicapped accessible fishing pier at Bald Knob Lake.
In regards to the fishing pier, Looney said, “Anybody in here that has not been out there to see it, you’re missing it. It really looks good.”
Looney said Bald Knob also got the funding, $500,000 from the Arkansas Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternatives Program, for the first phase of its sidewalk project, and that should hopefully be starting in March. Phase one will be Brown Street to Hickory Street.
Securing funding for new windows at the Bald Knob Senior Center 55+ was another of the city’s accomplishments, according to Looney. The work has not yet started but “is in the works,” he said.
Funding for a sewer lift pump on Leah Lane also was mentioned, with Looney saying for anybody who frequents that area, this is a great item to get going. He also brought up construction of the new fire station by Harp’s Food Store, which voters last year approved the city issuing fire improvement bonds to build.
Looney said since the general election where he was chosen to be the city’s next mayor, he has had a lot of residents say, “Congratulations,” while some others have said, “Congratulations, now clean up out town.” He said he is going to go back and itemize project and ask some of these people what they are talking about specifically in terms of cleaning up the town.
“I know there’s a lot of work and a lot of things that need to be cleaned up,” Looney said, after mentioning work that has been done by the city to demolish its old water storage building and get rid of an old rail car that both had become delapidated.
Some of the easiest things that Looney said to fix, though, are “our attitudes and our image that we project out to the world.”
He said Councilwoman Mary Lou Smith, gave him a button that former Bald Knob Mayor Norris Fox gave to her when she worked for him “and the button said, ‘Positive attitude can change everything in Bald Knob.’”
“It’s not just a goof slogan,” Looney said. He said people can start greeting people with a smile in the morning when they go to the coffee shop or wherever, rather than groaning at them. “Good attitudes rub off just like bad attitudes do.”
Looney said he wants the image that Bald Knob projects to be one of professionalism and he wants people who are thinking about moving to Bald Knob to see that it is a great place to live with nice people.
“I want council meetings to be an example of how people should act, not an example of how people shouldn’t act,” he said. “Like I said, we need to set the example. I want to make sure there’s no more newspaper articles comparing Bald Knob to “General Hospital,’” referring to a column in The Daily Citizen concerning a contentious council meeting in November when then-Bald Knob Mayor Barth Grayson dissolved the city’s police committee.
Looney said when he hears “Only in Bald Knob,” he wants that to mean that only in Bald Knob, you meet great people.
Looney said part of his plan as mayor was to meet with all of the department heads and make sure there are no issues with them. He said he wants to have good communications between City Hall and all the departments.
Looney said he also wants to listen to citizens, adding that they can talk to him about ideas and issues, and they also can talk to council members too.
Quoting President Harry Truman, Looney said, “It’s amazing what we can do if we don’t care who gets the credit.” He said he still believes that’s true “as long as we’re working together.”
Loony also referenced the late Dr. Jim Citty, a longtime doctor in Searcy. He said he didn’t know him but heard a story about Citty when he got back from a mission trip and a quote he wrote down in a notebook. “It looked like it was one he tried to live by. It is actually attributed to Edward Everett Hale.The quote said, ‘I’m only one but still I am one. I cannot do everything but still I can do something. Because I cannot do everything, I will not refuse to do the something that I can do.’”
Looney said if everybody takes pride in what they are doing, Bald Knob will be a great town, and he looks forward to leading and getting Bald Know where it needs to be.
