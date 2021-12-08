Bald Knob Mayor Barth Grayson is seeking once again to have his position made full time, doubling his salary to $60,000 per year.
Grayson made the suggestion at Monday’s Bald Knob City Council meeting, but Councilwoman Mary Lou Smith asked that it be tabled until the January meeting in order to get more information on what other cities pay their mayor. Her motion was passed.
When Grayson was running for mayor in 2018, he asked the council to make the position full time with an annual increase of more than $20,000 in salary. A list of mayor’s salaries he provided at that time ranged from as low as $34,800 in Booneville with a population of 3,990 to as high as $83,894 in Lowell with a population of 7,500. Bald Knob’s population based on the 2020 U.S. Census is 2,522.
“If you pay that kind of money to a mayor then there should be some stipulations like they need to be computer literate,” said Bald Knob business owner Ruby Suviaz at Tuesday’s meeting.
Bald Knob City Council member David Smith added, “Just because they get paid 60 [thousand] don’t mean they’re worth 60 [thousand]. “ Suviaz responded, “Right. There needs to be some stipulations made if we’re going to pay this kind of money.”
Grayson agreed. “You are 100 percent right, and that 40 hours needs to be in there,” he said, “but these other stipulations that you’re mentioning they definitely got to be all that.”
David Smith said because it’s “an elected position that pays x amount of dollars, it don’t matter how dumb you are, you’re going to get that money.” Grayson said, “That’s what she’s saying and I agree with her.”
Suviaz added that as an elected official, the mayor could be paid for 40 hours a week even if he or she “don’t fill that,” but Grayson responded again that “you put that in there,” that the mayor has to work 40 hours a week.
“It’s not a 40-hour work, folks, it’s a full-time-plus,” he said. “I’m saying a minimum of 40 hours.”
Mary Lou Smith pointed out that elected officials not working their hours “has been going on since the [19]40s ... people getting voted in and couldn’t do the job and still get paid. It’s going on right now in the United States; I mean, look at it.”
She asked Grayson what other cities paid their mayors, and he said “they are all paid the highest salary that the city pays.”
“I know that, but do you know what they pay?” she asked.
Grayson told her it depends on what the population is. “A city under 3,000 ... I just want this town to have the best representation that it possibly can, and I’m willing to work with the council either way. I’m willing to put my world on hold to do it [be a full-time mayor] or I’m willing to continue doing the best that I can as I’m doing now. I think things are doing fine, things are going to be slow this next year.”
He said he is going to do his best to run in the White County judge’s race next year.
“What I’m doing, I’m refinancing all of my equipment,” Grayson said. “I don’t mind telling anybody and putting everything on hold and am going to do my best to win the county judge’s race. I may hire somebody to cut my hay. I may make other arrangements. Right now, I’m looking at working full time on that job; wouldn’t be any different than working full time here this next year.”
City Clerk/Treasurer Tammy Wools said, “Mayor, you can’t have two full-time jobs. ... That’s not possible; you can’t have a full-time job doing your hay and a full-time job being mayor.”
Grayson answered, “That’s what I just said. I’m refinancing all of my equipment. It beats going out of the hay business if we do this.”
