Bald Knob’s mayor is attempting to get the state to install combination wheelchair-bicycle-pedestrian lanes along Arkansas Highway 367/U.S. Highway 167.
Mayor Barth Grayson told the Bald Knob City Council at Monday’s regular meeting that he was making the request via a letter to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
“The area of most concern is under the overpass, preferably all the way out to our sports complex on Pinewood Drive,” Grayson said. “There has always been a safety issue on getting our youth out to the sports complex.
“Wheelchair/power chair residents especially need a safe travel lane for these same areas. They sometimes have to go for emergency food supplies and there are currently not any food stores south of the interstate overpass.”
Grayson said the city hopes to start sidewalk construction soon, mainly along the roadways to and from school. He said the wheelchair-bike-pedestrian areas will be in a later project.
“Underneath the freeway, it’s real steep in those ditches,” Grayson said. “We have gone in there and weed-eated before. The grass was so high. A lot of people actually walk to work.”
Grayson told the City Council he was asking them to approve him writing a request letter for the special lanes. He said he would ask that lanes be put on both sides.
“The sports complex has always been a concern because people walk or ride their bicycle out there. It’s not safe but maybe this way it will be safer,” he said, adding that the work needs to end by the sports complex and start up “by The Bulldog [3614 Arkansas Highway 367] somewhere.”
Councilman Vince Vire said he would hate for a child to be on a bicycle and for a car to have a blowout. “That’s a guaranteed problem,” he said.
Grayson said he noticed someone going down the road on a power chair and “he got hit and knocked over. They can’t get up.”
The council voted for Grayson to write the letter to the Department of Transportation and he said he would write it Tuesday.
Councilman Johnny Hodges asked about yield buttons for those traveling the lanes to use and Grayson said those would certainly be looked at.
