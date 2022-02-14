Bald Knob Mayor Barth Grayson is hopeful improvements to the city’s sports complex will allow district tournaments to be held there.
In his state of the city address last week, Grayson mentioned lighting at the sports complex and recent drone video footage of the work on the ball fields, “putting on the top dressing with the fast-drying material” on four fields.
Last April at a special meeting, the Bald Knob City Council approved spending $2,436 to purchase field conditioner from Agra Turf in Searcy because of underwater fields at the complex. Council member Mary Lou Smith said then that the conditioner is “five bags of soil that is mixed with crushed bricks.”
Grayson said last week that city officials “are also looking forward to getting the Collison Park pavilion and table structures put in.” A couple of weeks ago, he said, there was a meeting about the playground equipment as well. Grayson said “we will be getting into that pretty quick.”
The city was awarded a $130,000 grant late last year from the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism for the improvements to Collison Park and the ball field lights.
Grayson said the city also is in the final application process for Arkansas Game and Fish Commission marine tax funding and White County/state aid road program funding for work with the AGFC on the Balk Knob Lake handicapped accessible fishing pier that is being worked on with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.
He said the city is reapplying for a sewer reconstruction grant as well. “White River Planning is doing that for us. And we’re having our sidewalk grant with ARDOT reapplied for.”
As far as work that was completed last year, Grayson said the Bald Knob airport runway was resealed and striped last year and all of the city streets got paved even though the city still has more to do. He told Council member David Smith that they need to get together and make a list of 15 or 20 more streets to pave.
Concerning cleanup projects around town, Grayson thanked the inmates from the Grimes Unit for helping clean up around Exit 55 and the curb there and at the curb by the Bald Knob Country Club. He said the inmates will be coming back to help when they can. Because of COVID-related reasons, he said they can’t help at this time.
The mayor also mentioned police projects, saying getting mobile laptop computers for all units was a big thing because officers are getting to do more in the field rather than having to go back and forth from the police station to check information.
Another project Grayson discussed was Entegrity Solar working with the school district, Grayson said. He said the project is one that everyone will be proud of because they are taking a step into the future. Another company that he did not name, he said, is thinking about bringing in another solar project.
The 4014 Big Boy Steam Engine that brought thousands to Bald Knob was also noted as a great thing for the city in 2021. “We had an extra 2,500 to 3,000 people in town, it was estimated,” Grayson said. “The street department really worked well to make everybody feel comfortable.”
Also making everyone feel welcome will be four new “Welcome to Bald Knob” signs that are now finished, according to Grayson. “They are waiting for the easement agreements so they can be put up.”
He also mentioned Kenyatta Haynes Day being held May 3 to remember the former Bald Knob cheerleader who was murdered in 1995. Grayson said this was a special day. “This was an awesome event. The city helped present to the family the framed press plate from the Bald Knob Banner front-page Kenyatta Haynes tribute. It was very well attended.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.