Mayor Barth Grayson has dissolved the city’s two-person police committee, drawing rebuke and accusations at a special called meeting Thursday.
Grayson, who is in his final two months in office, said at the meeting that he appointed Councilman David Smith to the police committee but “I have removed David because I have the legal authority to do it, and I’m going to dissolve the police committee and the mayor will be working with the police chief [Larry House] to oversee the police department. And I would recommend that the new mayor [Gary Looney] do the same.”
The other council member on the committee was Mary Lou Smith.
Councilman Dennis Rutherford responded to Grayson’s announcement by asking, “We’re not going to have a new police committee when the new mayor takes over?” Grayson said, “Not unless he chooses to. I would recommend that he work hand in hand with the police unit.”
Grayson said David Smith had really been the only council member at committee meetings while Mary Lou Smith hadn’t been to any meetings that he knew of. “That’s what I’ve decided to do,” he reiterated concerning dissolving the committee.
“You state on here that it is because of low morale, because of me,” David Smith said. “Is that what you’re stating?”
Grayson said, “I’m saying because of low morale and yes, I think a lot of it is you. I think you’re trying to be too bossy. There again, the law states that one council person doesn’t have any authority at all, and you know you’re just a bully, that’s what it amounts to.”
Rutherford said that it was Grayson who chose only two members to be on the committee while “every other committee” has four or five. He asked the mayor why he made that decision.
“I can’t tell you why because I don’t remember why,” Grayson responded.
Rutherford said, “Well, but there should have been more than two put to that one and then no one would have been in charge of all of it.”
Grayson said there probably were more members “at first,” but Rutherford countered that there wasn’t.
“I got the thing right here on my phone where David and Mary Lou were the only one[s],” he said. “On the ballpark [committee], you put five. On the [animal] shelter committee …”
“What’s your point about that?” Grayson said. Rutherford responded, “Well, I’m just saying had you put more than just those two on there, there might not have been a problem.”
Grayson said he learned that there was a problem and said he was fixing it.
Rutherford said, “And I’ve learned a lot of stuff here lately, too.” Grayson asked him if he wanted to share and Rutherford said, “I don’t think you want it told.”
After Grayson responded, “Bring it out,” Rutherford said, “You’re a convicted felon and have been the mayor all this time, Barth. I know for a fact that you’re a convicted felon. You killed a turkey in the middle of a road in Oklahoma, and the game warden was right behind you and you told him, ‘You don’t know who I am. I’m the mayor of Bald Knob.’ I’ve had five people tell me that you done it. You done it, Barth. You can deny it all you want to.”
Rutherford also accused Grayson of not residing in the city limits as required to be mayor. “You have lived out there on your farm [outside of town] the whole four years. You have not lived in town. I live right up the street from you and there’s never lights on in your house at night.”
Grayson told Rutherford, “You’re a liar.” Rutherford responded, “No, I’m not, I’m not. You made statements more than one time that you live out in the country, Barth.” When Grayson denied it, Rutherford said, “Have any of you all heard that in the audience? Be honest.”
Grayson told Rutherford, “You’re ignorant of the facts.” Returning to his turkey hunting claim, Rutherford retorted, “No, no, I can call my brother-in-law and get him up here because you were with his two sons in Oklahoma, turkey hunting with the Hays boys.”
Grayson responded, “I have never killed a turkey in the road in Oklahoma,” and Rutherford shot back, “Well, I beg to differ with you.”
After Grayson accused him of slander, Rutherford said, “No, I’m not slandering, I’m telling the truth. I’m telling the truth.”
The Daily Citizen was told that the incident happened in the Stillwater, Okla., area. The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation was unavailable Friday, but the Stillwater Police Department said it has no knowledge of a turkey being killed illegally and that it would not be a felony.
“Let me tell you about my turkey hunting,” Grayson said. “I’m a very ethical hunter.” After Rutherford responded, “I didn’t say you wasn’t,” Grayson replied, “OK, but you got some facts wrong. That’s not me and I never had a ticket from anything other than too many yo-yos [a type of fishing reel that is illegal in Arkansas if unlabeled or unattended] out at Bald Knob Lake 30, 40 years ago. Now you check everything you want to, and you’re going to have to because you’re going to have to bring all the facts and you’re going to publicly apologize.”
Back to the decision to dissolve the police committee, Grayson said, “I have decided. I have the legal right to do what I’ve done and I have done it.” Rutherford responded, “I didn’t say you didn’t have.”
Grayson said, “This meeting is over. You will apologize. ... If you don’t, you’re slandering me publicly and it’s recorded.” Rutherford said, “When hell freezes over I’ll apologize to you.”
Grayson said he would ask Rutherford “to step down.” Rutherford responded, “No, you can’t ask me to step down because ... I am an elected official just like you are. I’m not appointed.”
David Smith said Grayson “asked me to step down, too.”
Grayson reiterated, “You will apologize for those accusations that you have no idea what you’re talking about.” David Smith said, “It’s just like your accusations here, Barth.” Grayson said, “Well, I’m 100 percent right.”
Grayson told those who attended the meeting, “I apologize to everybody for ruining your Friday afternoon.” Rutherford responded, “I’m sorry, I apologize for trying to put him in his place on Thursday afternoon, not Friday afternoon.”
Mary Lou Smith got up and walked out of the meeting as Grayson was wrapping up.
