Bald Knob Mayor Gary Looney has been authorized to execute a contract for no more than $170,900 for the city's manhole rehabilitation project.

A resolution passed by the Bald Knob City Council last week said that it was necessary for Looney to sign off on the construction project "prior to execution of the work" by Midwest Infrastructure Coatings of Jefferson City, Mo.

