Bald Knob Mayor Gary Looney has been authorized to execute a contract for no more than $170,900 for the city's manhole rehabilitation project.
A resolution passed by the Bald Knob City Council last week said that it was necessary for Looney to sign off on the construction project "prior to execution of the work" by Midwest Infrastructure Coatings of Jefferson City, Mo.
The contract, according to the resolution, would not be awarded until the contractor has provided verification registration in sam.gov., and the contract cannot be changed without "properly executing" change orders.
Funding for the project is being provided by a nearly $300,000 grant from the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. Midwest Infrastructure Coatings was chosen after all bids had been received, and a recommendation for the award had been made by the city engineer.
Council member Mary Lou Smith made a motion that the council pass the resolution, and it passed unanimously.
No timetable was mentioned for the project. The city was awarded the grant last year after applying to AEDC through the General-Assistance set-aside of the Arkansas Community and Economic Development program, funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development States Program for Small Cities Community Development Block Grant Program.
Bald Knob Water and Wastewater Supervisor Anthony Pistone said then that the manhole project is "much needed because of our infiltration."
"One of our old brick manholes is what that is going to be used for," Pistone said. "They seep through and they take on so much ground water. Just like infrastructure all around the United States, they all need to be updated. We are in dire need of this money to help with that, and this is going to do a lot for us, but that's basically what it's for, to help with all the infiltration."
In another matter last week, Looney said he got a call from the Arkansas Department of Transportation saying that it is planning to have a public meeting in City Hall from 4-7 p.m. Nov. 14 concerning reconstruction of the U.S. Highway 64 bridge viaduct.
