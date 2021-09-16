The White County Fair, which wraps up today, got a memorable kickoff last weekend thanks to a Bald Knob 26-year-old when its parade featured 13 U.S. military members who were killed in late August by two suicide bombers and gunmen during an attack at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.
Jagger Steed told The Daily Citizen he was moved to do something locally to remember and show honor to the 13 service members involved in the evacuation effort as the United States pulled its troops out of Afghanistan and the Taliban quickly regained control.
“I’m into a lot of political things,” Steed said. “I watch the news and have been watching how the recognition is going for them. I mean, they talk about it a little bit but it is not how it needs to be, so me, I have always supported the troops and I have always felt like there was somehow that I can contribute to show that I support them, but I never knew how to do it.”
He said as he was driving down the road listening to the radio, “Mr Red White and Blue” by Coffey Anderson played. “I was just listening to the lyrics of it and then it just clicked in my head: ‘You know what? The parade is coming up, I think I can get this together.’”
What Steed got together was the names, ages, pictures and hometowns of the 13 who were killed, placing the information on signs that were affixed to vehicles participating in the White County Fair Parade last Saturday morning.
He said he had to find community members who would put their vehicles in the parade and started putting it all together “just a few days before” the parade.
“My mom [Cynthia Shaw] actually made all the signs for me. She lives in Bald Knob, too,” Jagger said. “We just got online and got all of the service members’ names and where they were from and printed off all the pictures and threw it together.
“A lot of people that were in the parade were friends and family, but there were some people I never met a day before in my life and they just wrote me on Facebook after I made a status [post] saying the idea. I told them to come on.
“The two oldest ones that participated were in their late 70s but the majority of the kids, you’re looking at anywhere from 19 to I’m pretty sure I was one of the oldest ones other than my grandparents and the guy who drove the big black truck.”
Steed said those participating in the salute to the 13 service members met at Berryhill Park before the parade. “That way whenever we got to the lineup, we would all be together.”
The vehicle that Steed drove in the parade honored Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City. The others honored were Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosariopicpichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Kan.; Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, Calif.; Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, Calif.; Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Neb.; Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Ind.; Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas; Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Mo.; Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyo.; Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.; Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, Calif.; Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio, and Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tenn.
Regarding the reaction from the crowd when it saw the 13 vehicles pass by, Steed said “Oh man, you know that was probably one of my favorite parts, man. There were people crying, people standing up, taking their hats off, saluting. It was a good feeling.”
As he was driving home from the parade, Steed said he was thinking, “I felt like I did my part as an American. It was just a good feeling. I was just so proud that I could pull it off because I never hosted anything like that before or done anything like that with everybody willing to come together to show up and do that was just amazing.”
He said he still talks to the participants who joined him and they want to do a parade in Bald Knob as well. He said that parade, which he believes will be Oct. 23, will be for all troops, with a rally for the 13 fallen.
“Find a way to honor these heroes” is the message Steed said he wanted to share his fellow White County residents.
