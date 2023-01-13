John Falwell hired as parks director in Bald Knob

Searcy firefighter John Falwell (right), with retired Bald Knob Parks Director Garry Vest, was hired to be the city’s new parks director at a special Bald Knob City Council meeting Thursday night.

 Contributed photo

The city of Bald Knob has made its administrative assistant position full time and hired a new parks director under new Mayor Gary Looney.

The Bald Knob City Council made the decisions at a specially called meeting Thursday night. Jodi Watson was hired as the administrative assistant and John Falwell, who is a captain for the Searcy Fire Department, was hired as the parks director.

