The city of Bald Knob has made its administrative assistant position full time and hired a new parks director under new Mayor Gary Looney.
The Bald Knob City Council made the decisions at a specially called meeting Thursday night. Jodi Watson was hired as the administrative assistant and John Falwell, who is a captain for the Searcy Fire Department, was hired as the parks director.
Looney said he had no idea that the administrative assistant position was not a full-time job. It had been held by Peggy Bess, who died in 2022, and had been a 24 hours-a-week job. Before the council made its decision, he said he would like the job to be 40 hours a week.
Councilman David Smith said the workload “is pretty horrendous for a 24-hour position and with [Clerk-Treasurer] Tammy [Wools] going to retire in a couple of years. we need to get someone that is a little more viable and will learn some of that work that’s got to be done.”
Councilwoman Mary Lou Smith made the motion to make the position full time, and it was passed unanimously. Councilman Johnny Hodges said the city’s personnel policy would be upgraded with the changes made to the position. The starting pay rate remained the same at $14 per hour.
Looney said he, David Smith and Mary Lou Smith met with all three of the candidates for administrative assistant before recommending Watson, who said she will be giving a two weeks’ notice to her current employer before starting her new position.
David Smith made the motion for Falwell to be hired as parks director, starting out at $650 per week. “For everybody that knows John, he has been involved in that program for a lot of years for free. He knows the ropes. Everybody knows John and John has just been a pretty good guy with all the kids.”
The motion passed unanimously.
Falwell told The Daily Citizen on Friday that Bald Knob has “a good youth program.”
“There have been several people throughout the years that have helped make it what it is today,” Falwell said. “We have to continue to expand and make progress with our program. The kids come first, always will.”
Garry Vest retired from the position as parks director last July and it had been temporarily filled by the city before Falwell’s hiring.
