Bald Knob officials are looking to build up the city’s ballfields for drainage purposes, but it will cost nearly $95,000.
Bald Knob City Council member Dennis Rutherford, chairman of the Parks and Recreation Committee, said an estimate obtained from Athletic Field Services of Arkansas in Sherwood shows that it will cost $94,660.83 to get all of the fields built up “in order to get the drainage and everything off to them.”
Rutherford said the city would pay for the cost “out of the funds that are left from the ballpark and hopefully out of the general fund.”
Although the council agreed last week to pay the fix the fields, a special meeting will be held Thursday at 3:30 p.m. to pass an ordinance to waive competitive bidding.
Before the council made its decision, Wools informed the members there is $19,000 left in the ballpark fund. “If you use this money, what do you start with next year in the program?” she asked.
Mayor Barth Grayson said he’s “all for getting this project done but paying for it is what I’m getting at. I don’t know if we need to apply for a grant for it or just try to pay it out of the .. .that’s up to you all to put up for a vote if somebody wants to sponsor a vote for us to pay it all out of the general fund or leave $10,000 in there [the ballpark fund].”
Council member David Smith said improving the fields would allow to “make money with tournaments” to pay back the expense.
“I don’t know how we can do it where the money that was made [at the ballpark] got back in the general fund,” Smith said. “You may have to get with [Bald Knob City Attorney] Don [Raney] and might put something together. There’s money to be made, but we can’t do with the fields and the way they are right now. That’s the problem.”
Grayson asked when the work on the fields needed to be done, and Smith said, “It needs to be done this fall, before spring.”
Wools said, “I don’t think it’s going to run the general fund short.”
Smith then made the motion that the city spend the money to fix the fields with intentions to pay the money back off tournaments that are played.
Grayson agreed, saying “that’s what needs to be done.” Rutherford seconded the motion and it passed unanimously.
Rutherford said the Sherwood company goes everywhere layering fields. Council member Johnny Hodges asked if the one who gave the bid is going to come back and verify the work, and Rutherford said, “Yes, he is going to come back and laser them and make sure they are back where they’re supposed to be.”
If the lasering shows that the fields are still deficient, Rutherford said “ whoever done the work will have to come back and fix them.”
Hodges asked Rutherford what all fields the person making the estimate has done and Rutherford said “he has done all the Cabot fields. He has done Newport fields. He goes all over the state of Arkansas doing fields.”
A special meeting was deemed necessary after Wools asked if the project would have to be bid on since it was more than $20,000. Grayson said, “Either you bid it or you waive the bidding procedure; it’s one or the other.”
Bald Knob Parks and Recreation Director Garry Vest said he does not know of another business in the state that does this kind of work on the fields.
“I met with them three of four weeks ago on what we would like to see done and I will make this statement, as the fields are right now, except for Field 1, the softball field, they are unworkable,” Vest said. “It plays like trying to scratch this floor. It’s hard and it’s just getting harder.”
After the meeting, Vest told The Daily Citizen the work would “be basically resurfacing with proper playing dirt.” There are five fields, he said, and what is called the high school softball field has been built right but the other four fields are in need to work. The work would be done, Vest said, using a conditioner mix and it “could probably be done in less than a month.”
