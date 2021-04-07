Bald Knob officials want to the city to appear more welcoming and are holding a contest to accomplish that goal.
The contest, sponsored by the Bald Knob Economic Development Committee, is for designing four Welcome to Bald Knob signs to be placed at entrances to the city, with prizes given for first through third place.
Council member Mary Lou Smith, who chairs the committee, said the committee members had discussed ways at their last meeting to make the city "look more welcome and get people to recognize that we are here." She said they searched online for other towns that were looking to do the same.
"The first thing they did was put up welcome signs at the entrances to the city," Smith said. "We discussed that in detail and thought we might bring it to the council for approval. Tammy [Glaze, a council member] suggested to get community involvement and offer a prize for anybody living within the Bald Knob Schools, no other restrictions. They could paint some designs for us to look at, and I would like the council to support this."
Smith suggested the first prize for the sign contest would be $250, the second one $150 and the third one would be $50. She said three things that really bring visitors to Bald Knob are the Foothills Lane of Lights, Who Dat's Cajun Restaurant and the Bald Knob Bulldogs. Bald Knob Mayor Barth Grayson added the signs might also include the Bulldog Restaurant's strawberry shortcake and strawberries in general since the city used to be "The Strawberry Capital of the World" and still acknowledges that history.
The council approved the contest, which would be for one-sided signs, and Smith's request for $10,000 to pay for the welcome signs. One of the entrances to the city already has a sign on the way, she said.
The deadline for adults and children who live in the Bald Knob School District to turn in paintings or sketches of the signs is May 31, and Smith can be contacted at (501) 278-6914 for more information. The signs should be submitted in Room 103 of Bald Knob City Hall and include the participant's name, address on phone number on the back.
