The Bald Knob City Council has hired a new parks and recreation director with youth baseball signups getting underway.
The council named Garry Vest to the position at a salary of $600 per week. Councilwoman Mary Lou Smith had suggested that Vest be paid $12 an hour before the council went into executive session to discuss his pay. Vest said the job could entail working 80 hours a week.
Bald Knob canceled its youth seasons last year because of COVID-19. Signups for this year are being held every Saturday in February at Bald Knob City Hall. Those signing up who have never played before will need to bring a birth certificate. The cost to register is $50, Vest said, and includes uniform and insurance for the players.
Vest is resuming the role of parks and recreation director after Chris and Keri Johnson held it for a year, Mayor Barth Grayson said. The Johnsons did not seek the position this year “so they could spend time with their grandchild,” Grayson said.
Vest told The Daily Citizen that he was a retired school teacher with 37 years of coaching experience.
“I like to work with kids,” he said. “I worked in Bald Knob for 20 years and taught health and history. I have coached basketball, football and baseball.
“This is a new season since we missed a year. I am concentrating on getting the fields ready. It’s going to start pretty quick. I hear we got a tournament [the Lane of Lights Co-Ed Softball Tournament] coming up the last part of February at the Bald Knob Sports Complex.”
Registration for the softball tournament is $200 per team and the deadline is Feb. 23. Those interested in entering a team may call the Bald Knob Chamber of Commerce at (501) 593-8996. Lane of Lights is the name of Bald Knob’s annual Christmas light display. Cash prizes will be awarded to first-, second- and third-place tournament winners.
