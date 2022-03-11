Bald Knob High School's social studies department is hosting its first "History Festival" next week.
The festival, open to the public, will be held in the high school cafeteria Tuesday from 4-7 p.m., and the community is invited to “step back in time for a little while as we enjoy refreshments, appreciate student work and learn the history of the wonderful world where we live.”
According to American history teacher Laney Watkins, the theme will be “What A Wonderful World” and the event will showcase posters, displays and student-made artifacts that represent various aspects of history.
Juniors in Watkins’ classes have researched topics ranging from early Native Americans through the terrorist attacks Sept. 11, 2001. Sophomores in Hannah Clifton’s World history classes have researched topics ranging from the earliest ancient civilizations to the modern world. Freshmen in Coach Tory McFadden’s economics courses have created business projects, Watkins said, that stimulate real-world business plans.
“Additionally, every department in the high school has contributed at least one display pertaining to the history of its subject,” Watkins said.
Guest historians will be in attendance with displays and artifacts, including the White County Historical Society, the Daughters of the American Revolution and Pioneer Village.
Prizes will be awarded at 6:30 p.m.
“We are looking forward to showcasing our students’ efforts and excited for parents and members of the community to see what they have learned,” Watkins said. “What is even more interesting to see is the range of topics that the students are presenting. They were all able to choose a subject of interest and research it in-depth, so we have displays covering a broad range, such as Da Vinci, Hollywood and television in the 1950s and the history of cheesecake.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.