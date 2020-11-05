Bald Knob officials decided Monday night to go through with their ban on the sale of air duster products in the city limits with the support of their city attorney.
Bald Knob Police Chief Larry House in a past meeting approached the City Council urging a ban on the sale of air duster products because of people buying them, getting high from “huffing” them and then having car wrecks and even in one case going the wrong way down the interstate while being high from using a duster product.
The council passed an ordinance last month with the wording “if legal to do so” and said it would seek counsel on the matter from Bald Knob City Attorney Don Raney.
Present at the meeting Monday night, Raney said, “There’s no one that I have been able to contact that says, ‘Oh yeah, we can do this.’ Nobody has been willing to step up and say that. This is totally by research, a couple of concepts that I found in there, and when I refer to police power, I am not talking about dictatorial power, I am talking about the concept of us policing and protecting the citizens of Bald Knob. That’s what police power is.
“If a merchant is selling something that is dangerous, ... I think you have a right to control it. I’m relying on the chief [House], and I wouldn’t disbelieve him, but he tells me you can’t walk into a store and find it on the shelf. It’s behind the counter and sold that way. Now why do they do that? Because they are selling it for much more than what you can get it at Walmart for an illicit purpose.”
Raney said his concern from what House is telling him “is about the people who come up under the influence of this duster, how they act, what they do, the harm they can do to themselves and others, and he has convinced me that this is a real problem in the city of Bald Knob.”
Talking about illicit use of duster products, House said “it’s a real problem all over the country.”
Raney said he didn’t disagree with that.
“It’s for sure a problem in Bald Knob and needs to be addressed,” House said.
Councilman David Smith said, “Since you brought that up, I see duster cans laying everywhere. My guess is they use them and throw them out the window.”
Mayor Barth Grayson add “and then they grab another one.”
Councilman Dennis Rutherford said the Shell station already has “quit selling it. They won’t even order it anymore.” House said he wasn’t aware of that.
Councilman Johnny Hodges said he checked the price of duster at Walmart and it was $4.69. At last month’s meeting, House noted that at least three to four businesses in Bald Knob were selling duster under the counter for almost $10 per can.
Grayson said there is a lot of people watching Bald Knob to see which way the city goes when it comes to dealing with the sale of duster. He named Pangburn as one city that was waiting to see what happened. Several other cities within the Arkansas Municipal League were also watching Bald Knob, Grayson said, stating that they are just waiting on somebody to “test the water.”
Rutherford said he bought a can of PC Duster from Walmart for his computer and had to show his driver’s license when he was checking out. He said in Bald Knob, they don’t even do that.
Grayson said if the ban of the sale of duster products gets challenged, then the city will “have to deal with it.”
Councilman Billy Feagin asked if the ban was only “for the sale” of duster products. House said, “What I’m asking for is [banning the sale of it] in the city limits. That’s all I’m asking for.”
Rutherford made the motion that the sale of duster products be stopped in the city. It was seconded by Councilman Vince Vire and passed unanimously.
The emergency clause of the ordinance, read by City Clerk/Treasurer Tammy Wools, states “that the Bald Knob City Council has determined that an emergency exists for the need to prohibit the sale of any duster product which uses a propellant for the dispensing and delivery of said product which allows for the huffing of said product and thereby a danger to the citizens of Bald Knob, Arkansas and the public in general to the extent of the sale of such duster products should be banned within the city of Bald Knob, Ark., and the adoption and enforcement of this ordinance made necessary for the public, peace, health and welfare of the citizens of Bald Knob, Ark., that provisions here of shall be in full force and effect after its passage adopted this 2nd day of November 2020.”
Grayson said the fine for a first conviction of selling air duster products in Bald Knob will be $250, $500 for the second and $1,000 for any subsequent convictions.
