After three years of waiting, the city of Bald Knob has been awarded a $500,000 grant for sidewalks that will allow the city to address its “busiest access street to the school” as well as other areas of “daily need,” according to Councilwoman Mary Lou Smith.

The grant is from the Arkansas Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternatives Program. Mayor Barth Grayson said the city’s cost will be 25 percent of the total.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.