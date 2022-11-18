After three years of waiting, the city of Bald Knob has been awarded a $500,000 grant for sidewalks that will allow the city to address its “busiest access street to the school” as well as other areas of “daily need,” according to Councilwoman Mary Lou Smith.
The grant is from the Arkansas Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternatives Program. Mayor Barth Grayson said the city’s cost will be 25 percent of the total.
“This was our third try for the funding,” Smith said. “The project will be done in three phases. After each phase is completed, we will apply for funding for the next phase.”
Phase one will be Brown Street to Hickory Street. Smith said that is “where most children walk to and from the school.” She said she has had residents send her videos of children walking in the middle of the street in the “pouring rain because there are no sidewalks.”
“This street leads off into several community areas that have a large population of children in school and they all walk that route to the school,” she said. “Several people kept calling me about it and I was on board that yeah, it’s an absolute need. so when we started applying for the grant I called three or four people and said, ‘I need you all to write us a letter.’ We got so many letters, the grant writer wouldn’t even take them all; the response from the public was humongous.”
Smith said she also went to Pangburn to visit with Mayor Mike Marsh since Pangburn had received a sidewalk grant.
“I just shouted when the grant writer called and said, ‘Mary Lou, you all are going to be funded,’” she said.
The other two phases will include Park, Main, Center, Hickory and Elm streets. All three phases will take a total at least three years to complete, Smith said. The Department of Transportation will have to approve bids for the project.
All of the proposed improvements, according to Smith, “are designed to provide safe navigation for our citizens to reach vital daily needs such as post office, the city park, bank and the school. All damaged existing sidewalks will be replaced.”
The project should get under way in the early spring of 2023. “We are making progress and looking forward to a great 2023,” Smith said.
