Bald Knob fire station arrives
newsroom1@thedailycitizen.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Beebe may start construction on water treatment plant in spring after getting $5 million in ARPA funds
- Bald Knob fire station arrives
- Searcy picks up big 5A East victory at Batesville
- Lady Lions unlucky in loss to Lady Rams
- HU softball ends Mardi Gras Invitational with win
- Pitching lifts Bisons to historic sweep
- Defense key for Harding in GAC victory over East Central
- Retailers try to curb theft while not angering shoppers
Most Popular
Articles
- Judsonia 19-year-old charged with negligent homicide in death of Griffithville teen in crash last August
- Beebe signs letter of intent to purchase 40 acres off West Mississippi for $425,000 if BIDC land sells
- Shots fired into home on Highway 16 result in charges against Conway 35-year-old
- Beebe showered with $250,000 grant to add splash pad at ballpark
- Searcy 28-year-old charged for reportedly stealing police backpack
- Family, friends and city leaders attend deployment ceremony, send-off in Searcy for National Guard members
- Arrest warrants
- Charges of sexual assaults of minors by McRae 30-year-old span nearly eight years
- Searcy City Council adopts $20.9 million budget, more than $3 million higher than 2022 starting budget
- Arrest warrants
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.