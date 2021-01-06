Residents of Bald Knob may have a chance to have plumbing, sewer and water home repairs done at an affordable price using area workers if the city decides to offer a service from an out-of-state company recommended by the Arkansas Municipal League and the Arkansas Rural Water Association.
Mayor Barth Grayson said at Monday’s Bald Knob City Council that he brought in a special speaker about the program because he is looking out for elderly and low-income residents.
“A lot of them can afford a monthly fee,” Grayson said. This program would cost them approximately $6 a month, depending on what plan(s) they choose, and could be worked into their budgets, however, it is not a “blanket deal,” he said. “It would be up to the resident.”
Dan Dansby, from Home Serve in Chattanooga, Tenn., said the National League of Cities Service Line Warranty Program is designed “to address the public policy issues of aging infrastructure. We know that communities all across the United States are doing their part to either update or maintain the public infrastructure, but the homeowners portions of those lines were kind of being forgotten about.”
Dansby said the company partners with cities to offer affordable protections to their residents, providing protection for exterior water lines, exterior sewer lines as well as home plumbing repair. There is no cost for the city to participate in the program. It is voluntary for residents to decide if they want to be a part of the program.
“Most residents don’t know they are responsible for their water and sewer lines,” Dansby said. “They are responsible from the meter to where that line enters their home on the water side and on the sewer side from that sewer main.”
Residents usually call the city when they have sewer and water problems, Dansby said. “We just come in and protect them from those leaks and those breaks.”
“We like to think of it as a free public awareness program for the city,” he said. “We want to educate those residents and let them know what they are responsible for and that we can be there for them if there is any type of leak or break.
“The residents would get up to $8,500 per incident on their exterior water line and their exterior sewer line. There’s no service fees; there’s no deductibles, there’s no annual lifetime limits on the amount of claims they can have in a calendar year.”
Dansby said the reason for that amount is “we tailor our coverage to whichever portion of the lines your residents are responsible for. In certain areas, a resident may only be responsible to their property line or the main; it just depends. If that meter is across the street or anything like that, the repairs in the street can get expensive. We don’t want them to have a gap in the coverage.”
Dansby explained that residents would have three plan options related to this program. The water package is $6, the sewer is $7 and the in-home plumbing option is $9.
Grayson said usually when people run into these types of sewer and water problems. the bill can be anywhere from $500 to $5,000 for repairs. Dansby said the company he works for will find atea contractors to do the repairs and stressed that it only uses “local contractors.’”
Dansby said a letter would be sent out to residents to inform them that this is not offered by the city but through a partnership with the city and they do not have to enroll in if if they don’t choose to. Dansby said the city would have a option to receive a revenue stream of 50 cents per paid contract.
“So if the homeowner or one of your residents would enroll in a water and sewer and home plumbing, the city would receive a dollar-fifty each month, and we pay that in the form of a royalty check each January.”
While the City Council did not take action on the program, Grayson said he knows a lot of people would participate. As far as how many people might participate, Grayson said “it may be one, it may be a hundred.”
