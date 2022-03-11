Bald Knob officials are reviewing a junkyard ordinance that would crack down on businesses/property owners in the city limits with five or more inoperable vehicles.
Bald Knob City Council member Mary Lou Smith said the salvage vehicle ordinance sent home with the council by City Attorney Chris O’Neill at Monday’s meeting is only for review. O’Neill said there still may be some changes made to it.
“This will not affect junkyards that are operating within state codes,” Smith said. “I had a lengthy discussion, as a matter of fact for two years I’ve been talking, with some people with the Department of Transportation. Most cities that have junkyards within the town where it’s not considered a major highway have a city ordinance that regulates them.”
She said the junkyards that are within state code would not be affected in any way by the proposed ordinance, “but we’ve got three or four that we are going to have to address.”
“The state law says if you have five or more inoperable vehicles, that is classified as a junkyard, and we have three here in town that the secretary of state says are not listed as junkyards with a whole lot more than five inoperable cars. They are listed as used car dealerships, but the only way for us to control it is for the city to pass an ordinance.”
Eight sections are included in the proposed ordinance, with the first one defining a junkyard “for enforcement purposes” as “any residence, vacant lot, establishment or place of business which is used or operated for storing, keeping, buying or selling junked, dismantled or wrecked automobiles or part thereof.”
Section 2 defines an “automobile graveyard ... as meaning any business which is maintained, used or operated for storing, keeping, buying or selling wrecked, scrapped, ruined or dismantled motor vehicles or motor vehicle parts.”
“All property owners and/or tenants within the city of Bald Knob are hereby required to immediately cease maintaining or operating any junkyard or automobile graveyard and remove said junkyard and/or automobile graveyard to abate the nuisance,” Section 3 says.
Those who do not comply are subject to a $100-a-day fine, according to “Act 1955, No. 212, which imposes” the penalty on any person who has “kept or maintained five non-operative automobiles within one-half-mile of any paved highway, regardless of whether they could be seen or not.”
Section 5 says that “an established junkyard cannot became a permitted junkyard and thereby avoiding screening requirements by subsequent zoning to industrial usage so as to come within the exception of [Arkansas Code Annotated] 27-74-406.”
If after receiving a 60-day written notice from the city, the junkyard is not removed or abated, “the chief of police is hereby authorized to peacefully enter and remain upon the property and remove said junkyard and/or automobile graveyard. The cost thereof shall be charged against said premises and the cost thereof shall constitute a lien,” which can be “enforced at any time within 18 months.”
O’Neill said enforcement also will fall on Bald Knob Prosecuting Attorney Don Raney as the cases “trickle through the district court.”
Section 8 says that “the unsanitary and unsightly conditions surrounding the operation of a junkyard and /or automobile graveyard constitutes a safety and health hazard to the citizens of Bald Knob ... and thereof an emergency is hereby declared to exist. ... Preservation of public peace, health and safety and welfare of the citizens of Bald Knob ... shall be in full force and effect” if the ordinance passes.
Smith stressed that vehicles “must start and run on their own” in order for them to not be considered inoperable.
She said one of the undeclared junkyards in Bald Knob also has a business in Beebe. “Go look at it,” she said. “It’s immaculate; same owner.”
Grayson added it’s “because he has to [make it look nice].” Smith responded, “That’s exactly right, because it has to and we have nothing. The only way to clean it up is to pass an ordinance and enforce it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.