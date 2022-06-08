Foothill Lane of Lights will be adding 100 5-foot Christmas trees along U.S. Highway 167 North to its annual display this year, with help from nearly $20,000 from the city of Bald Knob.
The Bald Knob City Council approved $19,999.99 for brackets and electrical work on 100 utility poles. The request was made by Foothills Lane of Lights President Ruby Suviaz at Monday’s council meeting.
She said her group has had a golf tournament and a bake sale and “made really good money. People really helped us out.” She said $17,000 was raised.
“With those funds, we bought pole mounts; they sit up on an electrical pole,” Suviaz said. “We bought 100 pole mounts and we’re having them powder-coated as we speak, and we got the lights ordered and we will be putting lights on them.
“We want those pole mounts to start at the city limits, past the restaurant [the Hob Nob Cafe, 105 Pinewood Drive E.] and go all the way to Clark’s Drug Store [2116 Arkansas Highway 367 N.]. We have gone and counted the poles and we are going to supply the mounts; they are 5-foot Christmas trees to go on each pole.”
She said the organization has received permission from Entergy Arkansas. “Steve Smith does all the electrical work for the Foothills [Lane of Lights] and he’s looked at them and has given us a bid to put the other electrical plugs on the poles.”
Suviaz said the displays will belong to the Foothills Lane of Lights. “We’ll take care of housing those and getting them put up and put back in the event we couldn’t get any help from the city.” She said beyond the initial cost, “there will be no charge to the city for the electrical. Entergy is going to give us the power so the city would have one charge and one charge only, and that’s to install the little loops in the electrical flow.”
“I already have the plugs going from the highway to the ball field and those are in place and have been in place for two or three years,” Suviaz said. “I paid for the materials and all and they put them up for me so this stuff works really well. Once we can install, then there’s no more costs. They [the plugs and the brackets] would belong to the city not to the Lane of Lights.
“Now, if other committees or whatever wanted to raise some funds to get something to mount up there for the Fourth of July or whatever, they would have access to that.”
Mayor Barth Grayson said it would be “like for Home Fest. Everybody will enjoy these lights and I feel good with this.”
The city will be paying Smith Electric to do the work, so Council member David Smith abstained from the vote since his brother is Steve Smith.
The total cost will be $29,875.75 for labor and materials, Suviaz said, adding that in the past Steve Smith has donated a lot of time and materials. She said if the city could give the $20,000, “I’ll get out and beat the bushes and raise the rest of it.”
Mary Lou Smith made the motion for $19,999.99. Council members Ella White and Dennis Rutherford were absent from the meeting and since David Smith abstained, Grayson voted yes as well. City Clerk/Treasurer Tammy Wools suggested the city needed a resolution drawn up by City Attorney Chris O’Neill.
“We have some beautiful new displays this year,” Suviaz said. “It’s growing every year and ... I made a promise that when I started I would come this way with the lights, and this has kind of been a big undertaking for us managing to get this done.
Grayson said, “I think every resident of the city of Bald Knob will appreciate that.” Mary Lou Smith added, “It brings people here and it’s a good thing.”
Grayson said having more lights in the city will make residents want put up more lights. Suviaz said last year she and Mary Lou Smith saw more Christmas lights on houses and more displays than she has seen since she got to Bald Knob. “So I think it’s kind of catching,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.