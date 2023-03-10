Bald Knob’s water and trash rates will be going up.
Bald Knob City Attorney Chris O’Neill is drafting an ordinance to be presented at the City Council’s regular meeting in April “now that they have decided what the rate hikes are going to be.”
“They will vote on it at the next meeting,” O’Neill said.
The trash rates will increase 10 percent across the board and water rates will rise by $6.73 per 1,000 gallons over two years for those paying less than the new minimum bill of $22.48/1,000.
The council accepted the Arkansas Rural Water Association’s recommendations to raise the water rates Monday night. Councilman David Smith voted no and Councilman Johnny Hodges abstained.
Dennis Sternberg, CEO of the Arkansas Rural Water Association, prepared the rate study. “It should be remembered that the city hasn’t raised rates since 2014 and the cost of living has continued to increase each of those years,” he wrote. “It is recommended to increase costs per 1,000 gallons annually by at least 3 percent to keep up with the rising costs of your system or you will slowly fall behind in needed revenue. Small rate increases customers will accept easier than major rate increases.”
Bald Knob purchases water from Northeast White County Water Works public facilities board. The purchase rate is $2.90/1,000 gallons up to a monthly amount of 18 million gallons. For any usage per month over 18 million gallons, according to the study, the contract states the city agrees to pay $3.61/1,000 gallonage.
“The biggest issue I see that the city needs to take immediate action on is the need to increase rates to purchase new water meters and cover needed shortfall revenues,” Sternberg wrote.
The council received the 14 pages from the association’s study.
The summary of findings showed that the water rates were last adjusted June 24, 2014, and were effective Aug. 1, 2014. The minimum bill for residential inside the city is $13.22/1,000 gallons and residential outside of the city is $15.43/1,000 gallons. For commercial 3/4 meter, it is $20.88/1,000 gallons while commercial 1 meter is $28.32/1,000 gallons, commercial 1 1/2 meter $50.59/1,000 gallons, commercial 2 meter $72.99/1,000 gallons, commercial 3 meter $110,18./1,000 gallons and commercial 4 meter $147.39/1,000 gallons. Allover is $7.37/1,000 gallons. The new recommended “break-even” rate was $22.48/1,000 gallons.
Sternberg wrote that he would recommend increasing the rates only for residential inside city, residential outside city and commercial 3/4-inch meter. “I would leave all over size meter groups at their set minimums since they are already above the new minimum bill of $22.48.”
“Since the water cost per 1,000 gallons over the minimum increases is going from $7.37 to $14.10 per 1,000 gallons, which is a $6.73/1,000 increase, I would recommend increasing that rate by $3.73 the first year and $3.00 the following year,” he wrote.
Bald Knob Water Utility sold 47,003,000 gallons of water from Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2022, and has 1,275 customers. The monthly average water usage per customer is 4,234 gallons per month. Metered water revenue totaled $832,635 (plus $22,768 in non-metered revenue) while operating expenses totaled $871,900. The total yearly cash requirement “just to meet the financial obligations of the water and/or sewer utility for a one-year period” was $1,041,783.
Concerning trash pickup, Councilwoman Mary Lou Smith said the cost of residential with one cart at this time is $11.65 from Green Environmental Services of Arkansas. “They increase the city’s part 2.5 percent every year. We increase our customers nothing. So they have recommended that we move that to $15. That would give us 8.5 year[s] before having to look at another rate increase. The last rate change was 2016. We can’t keep paying for services that are putting us in a hole.”
Councilman Dennis Rutherford said, “We’re going to have to go up. We keep losing money.”
Mayor Gary Looney recommended the 10 percent rate increase on “everything” relating to the trash service.
“As it is now, we’re going in the hole every time they pick up,” Rutherford said. “And have been.”
Mary Lou Smith made the motion for the Green Environmental rates to go up 10 percent across the board, “dumpsters, commercial, everything. That way there won’t be such a big rate increase on our residential customers because we’re having a water rate increase at the same time.”
