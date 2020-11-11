Bald Knob officials are considering updating the city’s social media use policy.
At last week’s Bald Knob City Council meeting, Councilman Vince Vire suggested a policy “centered on what would be acceptable and non-acceptable for city employees and city representatives.”
He said there is already a “small section” concerning social media in the city handbook, but he would like to see something “with a little more teeth in it.”
Vire said for most any business now, especially “for anyone who deals with the public,” employees usually sign a policy that says what they can and cannot put on social media. He said he would bring an example of the social media policy that is used for employees at Southern Bank, where he works, for the council, Mayor Barth Grayson and City Attorney Don Raney to view.
Some members of the council have taken offense over several social media posts by Grayson since he took over as mayor in 2019, but the council did not bring up Grayson’s posts during their discussion or examples of what might be considered “acceptable” or “non-acceptable” posts.
Raney said he agreed that the city needs a social media policy. He was asked if Searcy had one, since he is on the Searcy City Council, and he said it has a limited one, but “we’re doing the same thing; we’re looking at one.”
“Unfortunately, I think every organization needs it because we react too quickly with social media,” Raney said. “Ed Lightle told me one time, he’d come in and dictate a letter and it would take a while to do that, take a while to get typed up; by the time he saw it, he said, ‘I wouldn’t have said 90 percent of what’s in that letter,’ so he tore it up and didn’t send it. This day, somebody lights us up and we react. As representatives of cities we need to impose the appropriate response as a city organization.”
Councilman Johnny Hodges asked Raney if he had any suggestions for a social media policy. Raney said he would like to see what “Mr. Vire has got” and he will see what Searcy has.
Hodges told Raney he also might want to see what the Arkansas Municipal League had in regards to a social media policy.
Grayson said all of these suggestions sounded good.
