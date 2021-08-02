Bald Knob officials have chosen to permanently close Bald Knob Lake to swimming a little over a week after a teenager was infected with a parasite after swimming in the lake.
"After talking to the state health department earlier today and sharing that information with our Bald Knob City Council, it was decided unanimously with a 6-0 vote to close the Bald Knob Lake for swimming as of tonight," Mayor Barth Grayson said.
Grayson said the gate is closed tonight and the city is ordering new gates.
"It is open to fishing," Grayson said. "It was always meant to be a fishing lake but with these microorganisms and E.coli ... it was never meant to be a swimming lake.
"There's septic systems out around the lake. There's animals that have feces that get in the lake, and I'm talking about horses and cows and goats and because we are in the flyway of the Bald Knob National Wildlife Refuge, we have an abnormal amount of geese, ducks ... ."
He said the excrement from the migratory waterfowl "causes more than normal E.coli levels in Bald Knob Lake, so taking a responsible stance tonight, the council has closed Bald Knob Lake for swimming."
He said microorganisms and parasites like the cryptospiridium that made the Bald Knob teen violently ill after she swam in the lake July 15, according to her mother, "were deemed to be carried by warm-blooded animals," not fish that can be caught in the lake.
The mayor temporarily closed the lake to both swimming and fishing last week, on the advice of the Arkansas Department of Health, after the 13-year-old was diagnosed with cryptosporidiosis, the disease caused by the waterborne parasite, two weekends ago at Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock. April Young said her daughter "became violently ill with vomiting and diarrhea and slight low-grade temperature" and experienced extreme weight loss, dropping 25 pounds.
"She was so dehydrated," Young said. "They gave her four bags of fluid."
