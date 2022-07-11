The city of Bald Knob is blocking political campaign signs from being placed on any municipal property after some complaints about it were made to the city.
The campaign sign ban was passed last week by the Bald Knob City Council, and included an emergency clause with campaign efforts heating up for the Nov. 8 general election, which will include a race between independent Christie Thomason, Republican Gary Looney and Democrat Mary Hodges to replace Mayor Barth Grayson, who chose to run for county judge.
City Attorney Chris O’Neill read the ordinance, which stated that the placement of political signage on the municipal property in Bald Knob can create an appearance of political impropriety or potential bias, which could potentially cause conflict or dispute within Bald Knob.
According to the ordinance, community campaign signage means any sign, poster or advertisement that promotes any particular candidate, political party or political topic.
The ordinance says that “no person shall place or cause to be placed any political campaign signage on any municipal property that is owned or controlled by the city of Bald Knob.”
Bald Knob employees or an “agent of the city” are authorized to take down such signs. The city will then attempt to contact the owners of the signage and allow the owner to recover it. However, the signage will be held by the city for only 30 days at City Hall. After 30 days, the city is authorized to destroy any signage placed in violation of the ordinance that has not been recovered by the owner.
After O’Neill read the ordinance three times, it was passed unanimously. Council member Mary Lou Smith was absent.
