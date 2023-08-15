Presenting on Wreaths Across America

Bald Knob resident Joel Bryant asks the Bald Knob City Council on Monday night to approve letting him start the process with Wreaths Across America to get wreaths for 250-plus veterans' graves at Shady Grove Cemetery. Councilwoman Mary Lou Smith (also pictured) made a motion, that was approved unanimously, that the council support Bryant's effort, including providing funding if needed.

 Greg Geary/ggeary@thedailycitizen.com

The Bald Knob City Council has agreed to support an Army veteran getting involved in Wreaths Across America to place more than 250 wreaths on graves in Shady Grove Cemetery.

Joel Bryant told the City Council last week that he became familiar with Wreaths Across America when he retired out of Fort Hood, Texas. “It’s putting a wreath on every veteran’s headstone.”

