The Bald Knob City Council has agreed to support an Army veteran getting involved in Wreaths Across America to place more than 250 wreaths on graves in Shady Grove Cemetery.
Joel Bryant told the City Council last week that he became familiar with Wreaths Across America when he retired out of Fort Hood, Texas. “It’s putting a wreath on every veteran’s headstone.”
“All I’m asking for is permission to get a hold of them and start the process of getting the Bald Knob cemetery recognized,” Bryant said. “I know that the Boy Scouts a couple years ago, for their project, went and marked all the veteran graves in our cemetery. It is something I think will bring the community together.
“It’s non-political. I’m anti-war, but I’m pro-honor and everyone who did give their life for what this country stands for should be honored forever.”
Bryant said the cost of each wreath is basically $17. He said he thinks he would be starting out as “the location person” for the effort and would have to find a “co-person” to help him get everything submitted.
Wreaths Across America was started as a non-profit in 2007. National Wreaths Across America days are held on the second or third Saturday in December.
Bryant said the VFW Post in Bald Knob already had agreed to be a sponsor if Wreaths Across America was approved by the city. He added that this project “is work. There’s roughly, I believe, it’s a little over 250 graves that would need wreaths. We also would get eight ceremonial wreaths, one for each branch of the service and a POW-MIA wreath.”
“From my experience of participating in it for two years, years ago, is that they will deliver the wreaths,” he said. “I believe that’s adding bows to them, which becomes a theme. You prep the wreath, the day of the wreath-laying.” He said after the wreaths or laid and they are retrieved the second or third week of January. “And they are real wreaths. When they start browning, obviously it’s time to get them gone.”
Bryant said that he was just asking for something to recognize the veterans in the community and trying to find out if there was enough interest to go forward with this. “It’s close to my heart because I had guys that I had to bury. The hardest thing I did in the military, the hardest thing, not the deployments, not this that and the other, the hardest thing I ever did was presenting a flag at a funeral service.”
Eventually, Wreaths Across America would need to receive approval from the mayor and/or the person in charge of the cemetery, Bryant said, in order to be able to use it for the wreaths.
Mayor Gary Looney asked Bryant if fundraising how long it would take to get a pallet of wreaths if fundraising was started. Bryant told him the submission order was not due until right around Thanksgiving. The wreaths would be delivered one week and Bryant said he believes they are supposed to be put out the next week.
Bryant said his appearance at the meeting was more exploratory for him to see how much interest there was in the wreaths. He said for every two wreaths that are purchased, the company provides wreath.
Looney said if the city bought the 250 wreaths, it would be $4,250. “I’m thinking this is a no-brainer,” Looney said. “Once people find out you’re raising money for these wreaths, you’re not going to have any problem getting your money. I would really entertain a motion that if you don’t have the funds by the end of October that the city would make up whatever difference.”
If this effort “would over-fundraise,” Bryant said, the extra wreaths could be donated to another cemetery.
“I think it’s a wonderful idea,” Councilwoman Mary Lou Smith said, “and I think we as the city ought to support it and I make a motion that we do.”
The motion passed unanimously.
The next cemetery board meeting is Oct. 11th, “and you won’t have an issue there,” a member of the audience told Bryant.
