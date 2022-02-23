The city of Bald Knob is applying for a matching grant to make improvements to its senior center that would include work on its parking lot.
The Bald Knob City Council passed a resolution from the White River Planning and Development District authorizing Mayor Barth Grayson to apply for the Arkansas Department of Rural Services grant. The resolution states that Bald Knob meets eligibility requirements necessary for the grant to purchase new equipment and make other improvements.
City officials determined they can appropriate up to $15,000 to complete the 50/50 match for a total $30,000. Bald Knob Chamber of Commerce President Janet Hearyman said with these types of grants “the early bird get the worm.”
In addition to there being areas in the parking lot that need repaving, according to Councilman David Smith, Councilman Johnny Hodges said the windows at the senior center need to be replaced. The windows are commercial-grade windows, Grayson said, so the city would replace them with “high-quality” ones meant for residential structures.
Hodges said the grant could be used for the windows and however much paving the city could get done.
Councilwoman Ella White, chairperson of the Community Development Committee, also brought up a request from the senior center’s board for more monthly funding from the city.
“Currently, you are donating $869 per month,” White said. “We would like to propose that you donate to us $1,269 per month, $400 more. The cost of food has gone up a lot.”
Council member Mary Lou Smith proposed making the funding $1,269 per month. City Attorney Chris O’Neill said if there was a past agreement on file, it could be updated.
Grayson said the senior center was near and dear to everybody in the community. “It’s dear to me because my grandparents used to go there in the 1970s.”
(0) comments
