The city of Bald Knob saw a 9 percent increase in the low bid to build its new fire station after voters passed a bond issue in May, according to architect Barry Hoffmann.
Hoffmann told the Bald Knob City Council last week that he was “actually astounded” that the increase was that small.
The low bid for Bald Knob Fire Station No. 3 last October was $1,215,594.35 from Frank A. Rogers Co. out of Newport. After the bond issue passed, Hoffmann said he got back in touch with Rogers and all the other subcontractors because it was beyond the 60-day mark for accepting the bid. The new low bid is $1,326,000, which, Hoffmann said, “I believe is within that new bond number and the assets the fire station already has.”
Hoffmann said the station’s construction price is the only thing he has seen in the past six months that has gone up less that 10 percent. “I was stunned when they came in and told me this number,” he said.
However, he said the bids could be held only so long with the subcontractors and he didn’t want to get back into another situation “where the city has to go back to the table and the price gets raised again.”
“Timing is kind of the key,” he said. “If it is possible that we can go ahead and enter into a contract with Frank A. Rogers, we have a 10-percent negotiation window, that’s why we don’t have to bid it again because we’re within that.”
Hoffmann said he was requesting permission, allowing the contract to proceed. “We don’t have to give them a notice to proceed until we get [all the signatures in place], that will probably take a month.”
Hoffmann said the way he understands it, the bond paperwork will be complete by September. “If we had a contract by August, giving them a notice to proceed, the first pay request won’t come until the end of August, the first of September so we would be in that cycle to where funds would be available.”
Councilman Johnny Hodges made the motion to move forward with the contract and it passed unanimously.
“Thank you guys very much,” Hoffmann said. “Looking forward to seeing it start.”
The fire station will be built on a 2-acre lot purchased by the city in February 2020 on Pinewood Drive from Bald Knob Industrial Development Corp. Bald Knob Fire Chief Danny Holobaugh said in December that about $800,000 was needed on top of the funds that the city had “on hand already,” but that was when the projected cost was $1.2 million.
During the May 24 primaries and nonpartisan judicial election, Bald Knob voters agreed to refund bonds, with 238 voters (56.73 percent) for it and 180 (43.27 percent) against it, and allow the city to issue fire improvement bonds (302 for/72.06 percent and 117/27.92 percent against). The city’s 2016 bond issue had been projected to be paid in full March 1, 2023.
