The city of Bald Knob is investing $25,000 in the annual Foothills Lane of Lights drive-through Christmas display to help purchase a light-up sign.
The sign, which will say “Merry Christmas and Happy New Year From the City of Bald Knob” will cost around $34,000, according to Mayor Bath Grayson, and will be located “at the very end of the turn-around, down Pinewood Street, right in front of the sports complex.” The rest of the cost is being paid by private donations.
“You are going to see this big display, it’s going to be 50 feet by 22 or 24 feet high,” he said. Foothills Lane of Lights President Ruby Suviaz “just went shopping around, trying to find quality things. We [city officials] have been helping the last few years by donating X amount of dollars.”
The City Council voted Monday to help the nonprofit pay for the light-up sign because “this time we wanted our own display and we are just trying to help the lights grow,” Grayson said. “It’s a work in progress every year and it keeps growing. Everybody is proud of it and wants to help it grow, and everybody benefits because it brings in families and friends and the interaction is growing more and more.
“Even if there is COVID, you can still drive your car and see it. They have hot chocolate and doughnuts and sometimes carriage rides but COVID kind of killed that last year, so we will just see what it does this year.”
Suviaz said Thursday afternoon that she has “been really excited about” the city’s contribution.”I really didn’t think I would get it but I did.”
She said the sign will be coming from Temple Display, a company out of the Chicago area. “They make custom Christmas light displays.” She said with a laugh she found the company when she was looking around for Christmas things “because that is what I do!”
“I think it’s neat and the best part is the lights and my Christmas thing is a positive thing for Bald Knob,” Suviaz said. “Bald Knob gets a lot of negativity and I think it is positive and it makes people happy, and I’m excited about it. We’ll start putting things up probably late October so we can be ready to go by December one.”
She added that a toy drive will start probably in September, and those who want to participate can drop off new toys for infants through age 10 or 12 at City Hall, 3713 Arkansas Highway 367, or Southern Maid Donuts and Diner, 190 U.S. Highway 67.
Last year, the City Council donated $5,000 to the Foothills Lane of Lights to add new decorations to the ones that were already a part of the event, which is free.
“We try to raise enough money so it’s free because if it is not, that eliminates a lot of the little kids we are trying to do it for,” Suviaz said.
She said visitors come from all over to see the Christmas lights in Bald Knob.
“Christmas is my thing,” Suviaz said. “We are celebrating the birth of jesus Christ and to me, that is the most important holiday that we have, plus I was poor as I grew up and Christmas was a biggie for us.”
Suviaz, who was born in Earle and grew up in De Queen, said “that was the only time we got toys or anything.”
