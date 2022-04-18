A Bald Knob community initiative is being started as an effort to help children by “meeting the needs of kids where they are at.”
The initiative is called Bright Futures, according to Marcy Dugger, the director of federal and special programs at the Bald Knob School District who will serve as the face of the initiative because she said she was the one who found out about the program. Dugger said the initiative was started by a superintendent, CJ Huff, in Joplin, Mo.
“He came into the school district and the the board was concerned because they were starting with 500 kids in the ninth grade and only graduating 300,” she said. “And so they were like ‘some things got to change, something has happened to these 200 kids that they’re not making it through,’ and so they just dug their heels in and did the dirty work and figured out what was going on, and what it was was just meeting the needs of kids where they’re at.
“Kids were having to leave to maybe going to support their family. Maybe they just didn’t have a way to get to school. They didn’t have the clothes to wear to come to school. They might not have had the food with the support of that family. Whatever it was. So they started this in Joplin and it spread like wildfire through Missouri.”
For Bald Knob’s effort, Dugger said there is an advisory committee of about 15 working with her. Three of them work at the school, while others are from a bank, the White County Sheriff’s Office, Bald Knob Police Department, ARcare and Save the Children. There are a couple of parents involved and others including Bald Knob City Councilwoman Ella White.
Dugger said she has reached out to many of the city’s civic groups, parents and teachers and just anyone in the Bald Knob community “because everyone has their own little network of people.”
“You know as well as I do that our community is the best community out there,” she said. “When it comes time to help kids, they drop everything and they help kids. What we want to do is bring everybody together.”
She said the group is going to make a network that is “real strong” by working together “smarter not harder, and everybody’s dollar goes further.”
Building a strong network of that can be there for kids when they have a problem is what this initiative is all about, Dugger said. “The goal is within 24 hours, that kid’s need is going to be met.”
A place to “house everything” is something Dugger said she and her group are looking for now. She said the school already receives food but others things will be needed, too, such as clothes, bed and couches. She said those items could be gotten for free for kids from those who have already been pulled together for this project.
“Our goal is once we get the place to house, we’re going to leave a key at the police department,” Dugger said. “If they have to go on a run at midnight and a kid needs something, they just go get it and they just sign out what they took.”
Since a lot of patrons of the school live outside city limits, Dugger said that is where the sheriff’s office could help. “They can come by the Bald Knob Police Department and get the key and go take care of a kid that needs to be taken care of.”
Dugger said there would be an emergency fund, and there is a gas and oil company that is willing to give to that. “Basically what that would be for is like if we had an apartment fire and had six families who were put out, we could put them up for the night, hand them over to the Red Cross and let them take care of them the next day.”
Huff came in Bald Knob to train the advisory committee for a full day, Dugger said, and ARcare “is really excited about it.” She said ARCare is helping them and looking for a building.
The kickoff for the program will be May 18 at 6 p.m. at the community center across the railroad tracks. There will be hot dogs and bouncy houses outside. Some of the student groups will “help monitor the littles while we’re talking to the parents about Bright Futures and everything we can do for them.”
“The biggest, best part of this is every kid that comes through Bright futures and gets helped in turn has the ability to turnaround and give back to somebody else,” Dugger said, “and I think that’s the biggest thing because so many of our kids in Bald Knob have experienced help after help, and a lot of those kids want to help somebody but they think they can’t and Bright Futures allows them that opportunity to turn around and give back to the people in the community that have been giving to them.”
She said giving back might not be in some huge way but giving of their time is something they could do by maybe helping in the house that Bright Futures will have. “It’s not just giving them a fish to eat. It’s about teaching them to fish so they can reach out and help other people.”
An example of how this program may help, Dugger said, may be the case of a girl needing a nice outfit to interview for a job, so her size could be put out for people who could help with that outfit or pair of shoes. She said if it was a need that could not be put on Facebook, Dugger would go to the group to see if it could help with that particular need for the kid.
