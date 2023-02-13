Bald Knob Mayor Gary Looney expects who does the hiring and firing for the city to be put on next month's agenda after city officials failed to reach a consensus at a special meeting last week.
"This needs to be straightened out,” Looney said Monday.
The council had two members (Ella White and Dennis Rutherford) miss Thursday's special meeting, while the other four were split on changing the personnel policy to match the city's code book.
The special meeting was set after Looney told the council that the city's personnel policy, which puts hiring and firing responsibility on the council, did not match the city's Code of Ordinances.
He said Ordinance 2018-03 states that “the mayor shall appoint and remove all department heads for the city of Bald Knob subject to the provisions of ACA [Arkansas Code Annotated] 14-42-110, which includes the right of the Bald Knob City Council to override any such appointment or removal by a two-thirds vote of the council. All other employees of the city of Bald Knob shall be hired and terminated by the mayor or various department heads of the city.”
Ordinance 2018-11 adds that before anyone is hired they have to be brought before the chairman of the city committee over that department, Looney said.
He said the personnel policy needs to be corrected to read like the code book the city operates by.
Looney said at the special meeting that he had several city handbooks going back years showing what the policy is. “I don’t think we need to have an [new] ordinance," he said. "Somebody can correct me if I’m wrong because when you look in the personnel handbook, the ordinance that’s attached to it is an ordinance to adopt this personnel handbook. It’s not any specific thing that is in there, so I think all we need to do is make the personnel policy handbook where the authority to hire and fire is listed in here. Make it match what it says in the code book.”
He said the code book is pretty much right in line with the Arkansas Municipal League Guidebook.
Councilwoman Mary Lou Smith asked, “So we don’t need to do anything?” City Attorney Chris O’Neill responded the the council "can vote to change the personnel policy and just change it.”
“We don’t want to change it,” Smith said. Looney said, “No, we want to change what it says in the personnel policy.”
O’Neill said if the council did not want to change the policy, letting it stay where the council is hiring and firing, then he would recommend passing an ordinance because he said right now there is a conflict between a city ordinance and a personnel policy.
“When we voted to adopt that handbook, we adopted it [the personnel policy],” Councilman David Smith said.
Looney said with the policy as is, “if any disgruntled employee wants to file suit, we don’t have a leg to stand on because on one hand we can say this is our policy and he says, 'No, this is our policy so my supervisor can’t fire me. The City Council has got to fire me.' And if the City Council fires someone, he can’t appeal it to the department head or the City Council; you’ve got to go call the attorney general.”
Looney also pointed out that in the most recent personnel policy that under the specific responsibilities and job duties of the police department, the second item says it investigates and hires any new personnel and conducts dismissal of any unsatisfactory personnel under its charge, He said the policy also states that the dispatch supervisor investigates any new personnel and conducts dismissal of any unsatisfactory personnel under the supervisor's position.
Councilwoman Mary Lou Smith made a motion for the personnel policy to mirror the code book, but the vote was 2-2, with Tammy Glaze voting with Smith and David Smith and Johnny Hodges voting no.
“I think we’d be better off getting more information on it," David Smith said.
Councilman Johnny Hodges said, “I’ve been sued two or three times over this and still got my same old wore-out pickup, still got my same wife, so I don’t know what else I can lose. I lost my daughter so I don’t know what else I can lose. I’m just not comfortable.”
Looney could not cast a deciding vote since only four members were present.
