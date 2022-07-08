The city of Bald Knob will be getting its own website after the City Council approved hiring Blayed Media of Searcy to build it and maintain it.
The cost for the city will be $875 per month, or $10,500 per year, according to Councilman Johnny Hodges.
“You divide that by the 3,000 population, that costs each person in Bald Knob $3.50 per year,” Hodges said. “When we do something, we try to encompass the whole town and it would support the town and everybody. I think we as a body … that would be a good investment for our town.”
Councilman David Smith said there is “a $3,400 initial setup fee also.” That amount would be for “the build” of the website. Hodges confirmed that the $3,400 was “a one-time deal.”
The $875 monthly fees cover “news articles,” Hodges said. “I look at Searcy’s [website] quite often and they have a lot of their ordinances on there [the city website] and copies of their minutes.”
Blayed “Dillon” Smith represented the company and told Hodges he also could get that information on Bald Knob’s site as long as he was provided with it.
“We’re looking forward to you making us look good,” Mayor Barth Grayson told Smith.
Hodges said the city should have a person Smith goes to to get the information for the city’s website. He suggested the department heads could do this. Grayson said everyone would work together on this new effort but the funnel would be the Bald Knob Economic and Development Committee, which he said had voted to endorse the proposal.
Smith is expected to attend Thursday’s Economic and Development Committee meeting at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
