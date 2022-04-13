The city of Bald Knob doesn’t want preserving a historic building that has been twice condemned to turn into another railcar situation, according to City Councilman Johnny Hodges.
Hodges said there was talk with the 1894 Missouri and North Arkansas Railroad railcar that the city owned that the “motels were going to be full with people standing in line for a room” if the car was restored. Instead, the dilapidated railcar, which was set for demolition in 2007 but was saved by railroad enthusiasts and moved back to Bald Knob next to the depot, is now scheduled to be scrapped by the end of month and parts of it were removed last week to be displayed in museums.
The railcar was brought up Monday at a special meeting where preserving the former home of The Happy Feed Store and Forbes Lumber Co. was discussed, even though the council has twice condemned the building and recently voted to take bids to tear it down.
Grayson called the special meeting for public input on the future of the building. He asked Andrew Ziggler of Kirkman Roofing of Arkansas to speak about fixing the roof on the building. Ziggler said the roof needs a special coating to preserve it and the cost would be a little more than $20,000.
Council member Mary Lou Smith asked, “Who pays for this?” Grayson responded, “Whoever owns it.”
He said he would love for the city to hold on to the building, but asked Gage Fears with the nonprofit Abandoned Atlas Foundation if the preservation foundation had any interest in the building.
Fears, a Searcy resident with family in Bald Knob, said he would like the council to put the building up for bids to be bought or allow someone to come in, like his group, to hold fundraisers to help collect the money needed to preserve it.
Fears said the building “has been around since 1909. If you forget your history, you forget where you come from and the hardships and problems that built you.”
Grayson said it was renovated to become the Forbes Lumber Co. in 1951. Fears said the murals on the building go back to the 1950s.
“Mr. Forbes was also one of the men that founded what was known as the strawberry capital of the world in Bald Knob, which raised in one year $3.5 million for the sales of strawberries,” Fears said. “I would like to at least find a resolution for this.”
Fears was asked by Smith if he drove through “our old downtown area.” When he said yes, she asked, “Do you look at some of the buildings?” Fears said he did. He mentioned to Smith that support could be found in the community when it comes to historical buildings.
Smith asked Fears if he looked at the rock building, which she said was built in 1915, has been on the historical register for almost 20 years “and doesn’t have a window in it, they’re all broken out.”
“The owners bought it and gave $5,000 for it because it was ‘dirt cheap,’” she said. “They use it now for a storage building to store their junk in it. We’ve got three more in the old downtown area just like that. They are not in the historical register but my question is, [if] you put it on the historical register, are you supposed to fix it?”
Fears said if the owner donates to the state, the building is protected “to a point.” Smith echoed, “To a point.”
Fears asked who owns the old Forbes building, and Smith said that the city does. “What you’re telling me is if somebody is going to come in and and redo it and do this, that and the other,” she said. “They bought the other buildings downtown with the same intention, and da da da.”
Fears said someone could make things happen “if you find the right person.”
He said if he is not mistaken Smith fought for the preservation of the Bald Knob Depot in the 1990s, and she said she most certainly did. Fears said that depot has just as much history as the Forbes building.
Smith said the city’s “new building for our water department” was built “with the idea that that building was coming down. So now we need to make another arrangement for our new building, so we can use it because now the building doesn’t need to come down? How much sense does that make?”
Grayson told Smith, “It makes a lot of sense because I specifically asked the council once before that building was built to put another door on the end so they could enter from another direction if there was going to be a problem coming in from the side because they are using it. They are able to use it now, but they also can put another door in there.”
Grayson said as far as the other old buildings in the city are concerned, it needs to be written into the agreement when they are sold that the buildings will not just sit there. He said if he buys the Forbes building, he is going to have the roof fixed.
After Hodges brought up the railcar, Grayson asked him since he has been on the council longer than anyone else, why he as a member of water commission didn’t see that the building was taken care of. Hodges said the water company wasn’t in it then.
As the discussion turned contentious, Hodges then sarcastically yelled, “I accept full responsibility!”
He also told Grayson to “get an appraiser to come in and look at” the building and “... tell us what is wrong with it,” if he wants to consider the building being sold. He also said he wanted to be there for the appraisal and wanted everyone in the room to go as well.
Hodges asked Fears if there was a guarantee the old Forbes building could make a profit, and Fears said the foundation was just discussing it right now.
Discussion was tabled until the council’s regular meeting in May so that the property could be appraised.
