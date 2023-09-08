The city of Bald Knob is looking for another Ward 2, Position 2 council member after Ella White resigned this week just before the end of Tuesday’s meeting.
“As of today, I am resigning because I’m moving away,” White said. “I’m not coming back. I’m moving back home [to Virginia].
“I appreciate everybody being so nice to me. I learned a lot being on the City Council. I’m still learning, but it was a decision I had to make. I’m going to miss everybody.”
Council member Mary Lou Smith said, “Well, we’re going to miss you, too, but I wish you well.”
Council member David Smith added, before White was given a standing ovation, “We appreciate your service. I know you were involved a lot in the community before you got on the council. Good job.”
White was elected in a runoff in 2020. The seat became available when the incumbent, Vince Vire, decided not to run again. In October of 2020, White told The Daily Citizen during her campaign that she offered Bald Knob residents someone who they could come to to talk about their problems if they had issues. She said she moved to Bald Knob from North Carolina in 2007.
White faced Tammy Pitcher McConnell, David Lowery and Cody C. Allgood, received the most votes for the position (278, 32.10 percent) in the general election and then won the runoff against Pitcher McConnell with 184 votes (56.79%).
According to Arkansas Code Annotated 14-43-411, the council is expected to replace White at its next regular meeting:
“Whenever a vacancy occurs in the office of alderman in a city of the first class having a population of less than 20,000 according to the most recent federal decennial census, at the first regular meeting after the occurrence of the vacancy, the city council shall proceed to elect by a majority vote of the remaining members elected to the council an alderman to serve for the unexpired term.
“However, at least a quorum of the whole number of the city council shall remain in order to fill a vacancy. The election by the remaining members of the city council is not subject to veto by the mayor. The person elected by the council shall be a resident of the ward where the vacancy occurs at the time of the vacancy.”
White’s term expires at the end of 2024. Her resignation will be accepted officially at a special meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m., according to Mayor Gary Looney, who said the city contacted the Arkansas Municipal League “and made sure we had all of our ducks in a row.”
“I guess it would be officially declaring the seat open and then the City Council at the next regular meeting, which will be the October meeting, the remaining City Council members will vote to fill that seat,” Looney said.
Looney said Ward 2 residents who are interested in filling the position can contact City Hall at (501) 724-9933.
