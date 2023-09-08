Ella White resigns from Bald Knob City Council

Councilwoman Ella White resigned from the Bald Knob City Council on Tuesday. White, who was elected in 2020, said she is moving back home to Virginia, and “I’m not coming back.”

 Greg Geary / ggeary@thedailycitizen.com

The city of Bald Knob is looking for another Ward 2, Position 2 council member after Ella White resigned this week just before the end of Tuesday’s meeting.

“As of today, I am resigning because I’m moving away,” White said. “I’m not coming back. I’m moving back home [to Virginia].

