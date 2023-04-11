Although city officials are expected to discuss the wording of the city’s new ordinance at its special meeting Monday night, according to Mayor Gary Looney, the Bald Knob City Council passed increases last week to both its water and trash rates.

City Attorney Chris O’Neill did three readings on each ordinance amending the water and trash rates, and both were passed unanimously with emergency clauses.

