Although city officials are expected to discuss the wording of the city’s new ordinance at its special meeting Monday night, according to Mayor Gary Looney, the Bald Knob City Council passed increases last week to both its water and trash rates.
City Attorney Chris O’Neill did three readings on each ordinance amending the water and trash rates, and both were passed unanimously with emergency clauses.
The new water rates are a minimum bill for service of $22.48/1,000 gallons plus $11.10/1,000 gallons over 1,000 gallons.
The changes to the water rates were recommended by the Arkansas Rural Water Association, with CEO Dennis Sternberg preparing a rate study. “It should be remembered that the city hasn’t raised rates since 2014 and the cost of living has continued to increase each of those years,” he wrote. “It is recommended to increase costs per 1,000 gallons annually by at least 3 percent to keep up with the rising costs of your system or you will slowly fall behind in needed revenue. Small rate increases customers will accept easier than major rate increases.”
Bald Knob purchases water from Northeast White County Water Works public facilities board. The purchase rate is $2.90/1,000 gallons up to a monthly amount of 18 million gallons. For any usage per month over 18 million gallons, according to the study, the contract states the city agrees to pay $3.61/1,000 gallonage.
“The biggest issue I see that the city needs to take immediate action on is the need to increase rates to purchase new water meters and cover needed shortfall revenues,” Sternberg wrote.
The council received the 14 pages from the association’s study.
The summary of findings showed that the water rates were last adjusted June 24, 2014, and were effective Aug. 1, 2014. The minimum bill for residential inside the city is $13.22/1,000 gallons and residential outside of the city is $15.43/1,000 gallons. For commercial 3/4 meter, it is $20.88/1,000 gallons while commercial 1 meter is $28.32/1,000 gallons, commercial 1 1/2 meter $50.59/1,000 gallons, commercial 2 meter $72.99/1,000 gallons, commercial 3 meter $110,18./1,000 gallons and commercial 4 meter $147.39/1,000 gallons. Allover is $7.37/1,000 gallons. The $22.48/1,000 gallons was the recommended “break-even” rate.
Bald Knob Water Utility sold 47,003,000 gallons of water from Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2022, and has 1,275 customers. The monthly average water usage per customer is 4,234 gallons per month. Metered water revenue totaled $832,635 (plus $22,768 in non-metered revenue) while operating expenses totaled $871,900. The total yearly cash requirement “just to meet the financial obligations of the water and/or sewer utility for a one-year period” was $1,041,783.
The trash ordinance affects both residential and commercial rates. The residential per cart rate is $14.44 per month. The commercial per cart rate is $22.40 per month.
A 2-yard container with one pickup per week will be $88.00 per month. A 2-yard container with twice-a-week pickup will be $162.80 per month. A 4-yard container with one pickup per week will be $114.40 per month. A 4-yard container with twice-a-week pickup will be $214.50 per month. A 4-yard container with three pickups per week will be $311.30. A 6-yard container with one pickup per week will be $141.90. A 6-yard container with twice-a-week pickup will be $268.40. A 6-yard container with three pickups per week will be $396 per month. An 8-yard container with one pickup will be $166.10 per month. An 8-yard container with twice-a-week pickup will be $316.60 per month and an 8-yard container with three pickups per week will be $462 per month.
Concerning trash pickup, Councilwoman Mary Lou Smith said at the previous month’s meeting the cost of residential with one cart was $11.65 from Green Environmental Services of Arkansas. “They increase the city’s part 2.5 percent every year. We increase our customers nothing. So they have recommended that we move that to $15. That would give us 8.5 year[s] before having to look at another rate increase. The last rate change was 2016. We can’t keep paying for services that are putting us in a hole.”
Councilman Dennis Rutherford said, “We’re going to have to go up. We keep losing money. As it is now, we’re going in the hole every time they pick up. And have been.”
