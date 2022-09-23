The Bald Knob City Council is holding a special meeting Monday to decide if the city will move forward with the low bid it has received for a quarantine building for the shelter.

At the September Bald Knob City Council meeting, Bald Knob Animal Control Committee member Mary Hodges said it had received bids for the building “and we’d like to start on them.” She said there was quite a bit of difference in the few bids that came in.

Bald Knob Animal Control Committee

What: Sets special meeting to discuss low bid for quarantine building

When: 5 p.m. Monday at City Hall

Why: To ask questions about low bid of $49,087 before city moves forward

