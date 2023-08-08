A resolution is being drawn up for a $1,000 request made to the Bald Knob City Council for funding for a new fall festival to be held at the Bald Knob ballpark complex in October as a fundraiser for the annual Christmas lights display.
The request was made Monday by Ruby Suviaz, president of Foothills Lane of Lights, the name of the Christmas display, with $500 to go toward kids’ games and $500 for armbands.
The council is having City Attorney Chris O’Neill draw up the resolution after the decision passed unanimously.
Mayor Gary Looney said a special meeting would be held after the resolution has been drawn up.
The festival is planned for Oct. 27-28.
In regard to the $500 for the armbands, Suviaz said Bald Knob School District Superintendent Melissa Gipson would receive them to give out at the school “because there is a gate fee and what Melissa wants to do is use it like for a little reward things for the kids. If they get their reading done or if they turn in all their assignments. The schoolkids are going to participate.”
Suviaz said the money would be needed pretty quickly “because school is starting and we’re wanting Melissa to have those armbands.”
Looney said the special meeting would help to take care of the resolution and take care of Ritter Communications needing some work documents signed for a project in Bald Knob.
“Again I want to thank you, “ Suviaz told Looney and the council. “They have always come through for us and I do appreciate it. I really do, more than you’ll ever know. And again, I’m tickled to death with this fall festival because it means a lot to the kids around here and it means a lot to our community because I feel like finally, we’re going to become united and be able to do this.”
“... We’re getting lots and lots of support and we have had some guns donated to us. I have never been happier in my life. The entire community is stepping up to the plate and saying, “What can I do to help?’ I am amazed at the people who want to help and I’m tickled to death about it.”
Booth sponsorships will be $500 and will have a sign on them indicating the donation.
Councilwoman Mary Lou Smith added, “And for the turkey shoot, there will be an 18-foot freezer full of meat for the first-place winner.”
Suviaz said a band that has not been to Bald Knob before should be playing on the Friday night of the festival. She did not mention the name of the band. “We’ve had a whole lot of help and we’re hoping to get a whole lot more.”
Looney said speaking of things benefitting the city, he looked at tax revenue “in the month of June when we had two softball weekends with tournaments going on; the [city’s] half-cent sales increased a little over $3,200 for that month and the one-cent sales tax increased right at $7,000.”
Smith said, “Them people ate here, they bought gas here, they stayed in this motel.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.