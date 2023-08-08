A resolution is being drawn up for a $1,000 request made to the Bald Knob City Council for funding for a new fall festival to be held at the Bald Knob ballpark complex in October as a fundraiser for the annual Christmas lights display.

The request was made Monday by Ruby Suviaz, president of Foothills Lane of Lights, the name of the Christmas display, with $500 to go toward kids’ games and $500 for armbands.

