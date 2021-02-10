The landlord of an old church building in Bald Knob was given three months last week to get the outside of it substantially cleaned up despite asking for twice that much time.
At this month’s meeting, Mayor Barth Grayson read a letter from Central Baptist Church landlord Cloys Hight on what he was going to do to get this process started.
“We are going to replace the roof on the church building on North Elm Street,” Hight wrote in his letter to the Bald Knob City Council “After that, the outside of the building will be repaired. We will make it look good on the outside. The time on that is at least six months.
“The inside will have to be cleaned up to see what kind of damage has been done there. The inside will be repaired also and brought up to codes. I would say another six months for that too. I know there is not a lot of detail here, but until we see what we have to work with it’s hard to give any details. We want to make something useful out of the building; it’s too good of a building to just tear it down.”
Grayson reminded the council that the church building had been affected by a fire.
“It’s been 18 months and they haven’t made any progress out there,” Councilwoman Mary Lou Smith said. “They haven’t even started to do anything. I make a motion he be given three months for the outside and three months for the inside.”
Councilman David Smith said, “Why don’t we give him three months and in three months we can evaluate to see if he’s done anything? If he hasn’t done anything in three months, we know he’s not going to do nothing.”
Smith said those repairs should include the roof and everything else outside.
Grayson said the council can re-evaluate the property at its May meeting to see if any of the work was done.
If he’s done enough work, Smith said, “we’ll give him an extension, if not ...”
Grayson said he wanted to make it clear that if in three months Hight has not made substantial improvements, the city will move on with condemnation.
“If he thinks it will be a good useful building, he needs to get to work on it,” Smith said.
