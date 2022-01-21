The city of Bald Knob is exploring the possibility of selling fuel at its airport.
David H. Freppon, who is on the Bald Knob City Council’s airport committee, spoke on the topic at January’s meeting.
He said he understands that there is interest in aircraft owners purchasing fuel at the Bald Knob Municipal Airport, so he talked to Larry Duke of Southern Co. in North Little Rock since “they do sell fuel systems.”
He said the machines, such as TPOD, Fuelmaster, Petroblend and Gas Boy, would allow those purchasing fuel to swipe their credit cards, then a network would be called and their purchase would be authorized. They would put in their fuel order with how many gallons they wanted. Freppon said Fuelmaster has a cellular unit in it that dials the credit card system to get authorization for the purchase and there is no need to run a phone line.
The cost of one of these units, Freppon said, would be anywhere from $12,000 to $15,000 and there would be fees associated with usage.
Freppon said he also was given information on the size of fuel tanks that were available. One he said they talked about was a 1,000-gallon double-wall tank that was roughly $20,000, noting that none of the figures he mentioned were official quotes from the company.
He said there may be grant money from the Arkansas Department of Aeronautics to help with the cost, but he had not made any calls yet. So, “roughly $30 to $35,000 to have a fuel system there.”
Freppon said he could seek further information on fuel at the airport if the council wanted.
“We’d be all about supporting a matching grant, but I can’t see us laying that kind of cash out,” Mayor Barth Grayson said. “Go forward and research it more and let us know what you’ve found out.”
Grayson also asked Freppon how much fuel he thought would be purchased if it was available at the airport. Freppon said the Department of Aeronautics might be able to help with that kind of information.
“The problem is, you’ve never sold gas at the airport before so it’s hard to say, ‘OK, we’ve done this in the past,’” Freppon said. “For instance, I have a plane sitting at the airport now that’s out of gas. I have to drive to Searcy [to the airport] and put it in 5-gallon cans and put it in my truck and bring it back and forth because there is no gas available [in Bald Knob] for purchase.”
He said in figuring out the gas need it should be remembered that Bald Knob is one of the larger duck-hunting places in the area. Grayson said people like to come to Bald Knob to eat, too.
Grayson said he recently read a story about a new company that is offering “day hunts, flying out of northwest Arkansas into an airport around Stuttgart.”
Freppon said there has been a group doing geese hunting now for about six years and it follows the geese wherever they go and will advertise where they are on a particular day, including when they are in White County. He said the group follows the geese all the way from Canada.
He said duck hunters come from Chicago, Kentucky and Florida and they plan their trip going to Searcy first and then to Bald Knob last. He said he does a lot of flights for his brother’s brother-in-law and he has to do every trip planned in and out of Searcy because of fuel.
“If there was fuel, I could do my planning differently, but I’m one person vs. how ever many,” he said.
Freppon said there are 16 airplanes based out of Bald Knob, and between him and his brother they have six planes.
He also mentioned that if it was done right, training traffic could stop at Bald Knob’s airport to get their fuel.
