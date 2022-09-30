Bald Knob officials are hoping to have a quarantine building with "antibacterial walls" put up at the city's animal shelter within a few weeks after agreeing Monday to pay $55,108.55 for it.

Two other expenses associated with the building also were approved at the special meeting of the Bald Knob City Council — $300 for the cost of hooking up water for the building and $1,675 for electricity.

