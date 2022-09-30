Bald Knob officials are hoping to have a quarantine building with "antibacterial walls" put up at the city's animal shelter within a few weeks after agreeing Monday to pay $55,108.55 for it.
Two other expenses associated with the building also were approved at the special meeting of the Bald Knob City Council — $300 for the cost of hooking up water for the building and $1,675 for electricity.
RetroCon, a custom home builder in Searcy, will be supplying the building. Wesley Carter of Augusta will hook up the water and Steven Smith of Bald Knob will take care of electricity.
Councilman Dennis Rutherford, chairman of the Animal Control Committee, made the motion for all three bids to be accepted, and all the council members present voted for it except Mary Lou Smith, who said, “I can’t in good conscious vote for it. I hope it turns out well. I’m not going to vote for it.” Councilman David Smith was absent.
Ryan Davis, owner of RetroCon said of the building is “a shipping container, 40 foot, that we will modify. It will have a concrete floor in it and then it will have a special type of walls in it that you can pressure wash. It’s antibacterial walls in it. This will be our first for a shelter. We build them all over the country, so this will be the first for a dog shelter.”
As far as when things will be up and running for the new quarantine building, Davis said, “It will be up to these guys. As soon as they get everything to me, we can possibly have it done it two weeks.”
Animal Control Officer Preston Wallace said he is very excited to be getting the quarantine building after being on the job for two years. Animal Control Committee member Mary Hodges said she told Wallace about six months ago, “I’m building this thing if I have to build it myself.”
Rutherford said the building “has been four years in the works, so we are excited about it.”
Mayor Barth Grayson said new animals at the shelter are supposed to be quarantined for 10 days right now according to a city ordinance, but the city is considering looking at changing that to five days like Searcy does.
Humane Society of Searcy Treasurer Chuck Niementowski, who spoke The Daily Citizen last week about the quarantine period, said it is both for health purposes and to allow people a period of time to claim an animal before it gets adopted. He said if somebody loses a dog, they will usually come looking for it within the first day or two of it missing.
"A quarantine building is an important thing because it you just stick them in general population, especially for the parvo thing with the [unvaccinated] puppies, it’s going to spread like wildfire and kill them all,” Niementowski said.
