Residents of Bald Knob and surrounding communities who might not find it convenient to travel to Searcy to receive COVID-19 vaccine doses will have a closer-to-home opportunity to get vaccinated Saturday.
The Bald Knob Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a COVID-19 vaccination clinic with Unity Health and Winningham Drug in Bradford from 10 a.m.-noon at Bald Knob City Hall, 3713 Arkansas Highway 367, for those ages 18 and over.
To register, call (501) 724-3140, Bald Knob Chamber of Commerce President Janet Hearyman said. A specific appointment does not have to be made but Hearyman said those who are coming for vaccinations just need to make sure they have enough vaccine doses.
“The reason we were wanting to host this,” Hearyman said, “was for the convenience of our elderly and people who don’t have good transportation. There’s a lot of people in Bald Knob who don’t have transportation to Searcy and it’s a problem for them.
“Some of them could possibly walk [to Bald Knob City Hall] or they can get someone to bring them up to town, so that is the purpose of doing this, for the convenience of our people.”
Hearyman said residents of any of the neighboring communities. such as Pleasant Plains, Bradford, Russell, Judsonia, Providence and Judsonia, also are invited to come to get vaccinated. The Pzifer COVID-19 vaccine will be used, and Hearyman said those who receive their first dose Saturday will be told when to return for their second dose.
In Searcy, ARcare is currently having a weekday COVID-19 Moderna vaccination clinic at 406 Rodgers Drive, according to its general counsel, Will Moore. Those who wish to be vaccinated can get on the waiting list by calling (501) 279-7979.
Moore said everyone all the way up to the Phase 1C category, which includes Arkansans 16 to 64 with health issues that increase COVID-19 risks, is eligible; “the same as the governor’s recommendations.” The clinic will continue until its supply of vaccine runs out.
The Arkansas Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccination numbers as of Tuesday showed that 22.35 percent, or 13,967 White County residents, had received one dose of the vaccine, while 8,243, or 13.19 percent, had been fully vaccinated.
According to Unity Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roddy Lochala, a large-scale Pfizer vaccine clinic held last week and Tuesday had “probably in the order of 5,200 vaccines given through just that space alone.” The clinic held wasn’t limited to White County residents.
Locala said the clinic “has been a wonderful collaboration. ... Just great participation. We had partnerships with Fellowship Bible Church and Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care. Our community members seem to have responded favorably and got that message out and we had just lots of participation. I am so thankful for that event. I am very thankful that was just a tremendous event all the way around.”
