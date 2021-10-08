The city of Bald Knob is buying a smoke tester to help it be able to better find leaks when the water and sewer department goes to repair line issues.
Bald Knob Water Superintendent Anthony Pistone told the City Council on Monday that the cheapest smoke tester he could find was $2,381.63 from Core and Main of St. Louis and it includes 5 gallons of liquid smoke. He said it is exactly what the Arkansas Rural Water Association uses.
In the past, Pistone said his department has used some fuse bombs for testing, but he said they last two to four minutes at best. “It’s just impossible to cover a big area.”
“The new one we’re getting, you can hook up a 5-gallon canister to it and it will smoke for a longer period of time, so basically what that means is that we can find our problems better,” he said Friday. “It’s going to help us out tremendously on pinpointing. That way, we will be able to notify the customers to get it [a line problem] repaired, and also for us to repair our problems on our mains as well. It will allow longer times for the smoke to run.
“When it rains, we pretty much over exceed our permit, which is not uncommon for small towns, but what this will enable us to go in and correct the problems quicker than we usually would and probably less money using that, the liquid smoke, rather than the fuses.”
Pistone said having a smoke tester will come in handy for personal property owners as well to see the smoke coming up on their property.
“You’re showing them,” Mayor Barth Grayson said. “That’s a big deal, otherwise they think it’s the city’s problem.”
Grayson said if there is a sewer problem, the city could show the property owners that it is on them instead of them just thinking the city is taking advantage of them.
Council member Johnny Hodges said the council also needs to get a price on a good GPS system for the water department. “We went through 419 incidents here and I’m going to say 75 percent of them, you can’t tell where they are.”
Grayson told Pistone to be looking into the GPS system and they could talk about it at the November council meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.