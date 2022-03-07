The city of Bald Knob has been awarded a couple of grants to go toward its wastewater system.
Mayor Barth Grayson said one of the grants is for “wastewater facilities levee repair.” The Delta Regional Authority, a federal-state partnership, is providing $254,062 in grant money for the project, with a total investment cost of $281,662.
Bald Knob is expected to “use the DRA funds to raise the top bank elevation of the Wastewater Treatment Plant equalization basin to prevent overflow and avoid a levee breach,” according to information included in the grant paperwork. “This investment is projected to affect 1,000 families.”
Grayson said he went out last year and saw where levee was being breached and took a bunch of photos. “It’s very important because overflow goes into Mingo Creek, which goes into the Bald Knob Wildlife Management Area and into the Hurricane Lake Wildlife Management Area. We are just trying to be responsible for any runoff that might have happened after a levee breach after a heavy rain or a heavy downpour.”
Bald Knob Water and Wastewater Supervisor Anthony Pistone said “a 2-foot pre-board” around the wastewater pond is required by the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality “and through the years as all grounds do, it erodes.”
“So basically what we are going to do is bring it up so we have plenty of pre-board inside,” Pistone said. “We are going to raise the levy up and reinforce it.”
Pistone said a meeting has been set up for today with the engineer, the city and the grant contact person.
Grayson received another award notification letter Feb. 22 from a grant the city applied for last year for the Bald Knob manhole project. The application was to the Arkansas Economic Development Commission through the General-Assistance set-aside of the Arkansas Community and Economic Development program, funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development States Program for Small Cities Community Development Block Grant Program.
The amount Bald Knob is receiving is $299,879. Additional funds will be added for activity delivery costs, included contracted grant administration, according to Grayson.
Pistone said the project is “much needed because of our infiltration.”
“One of our old brick manholes is what that is going to be used for,” Pistone said. “They seep through and they take on so much ground water. Just like infrastructure all around the United States, they all need to be updated. We are in dire need of this money to help with that, and this is going to do a lot for us ,but that’s basically what it’s for, to help with all the infiltration.”
AEDC Senior Grants Manager Brenda Rowell has been assigned to work with the city and the grant administrator toward the successful completion of the project.
Grayson also took part Friday in an award ceremony for another grant for the city. In a letter dated Jan. 31, he was informed that Bald Knob is receiving a 2022 outdoor recreation grant for $130,000 to improve Collision Park and the Bald Knob Sports Complex. The award ceremony for was held at the Department of Arkansas Heritage building in Little Rock.
With this grant, Grayson said the city is getting two picnic table/pavilion combos. He said they are a covered “picnic table combo, so they are pretty expensive.” The city also is getting a new children’s slide/playground equipment combination for toddlers and impact material for the other older playground equipment because of new new regulations. “You can’t use sawdust, you can’t use ground-up tires, you can’t use pea-gravel anymore,” he said. “That’s what everybody used to use..”
Lighting for two ball fields at the sports complex is something else Bald Knob is getting as part of the grant money. “So now, all four of our fields are going to have lights so we can host district tournaments next year, and we have made improvements with all that fast-drying dirt that we got. We bought that [the dirt]. That didn’t come in the grant.”
Grayson said of the grants that “it’s really nice to see the results of everyone working together.”
