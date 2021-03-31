Even up to a few days before his death Monday, Bald Knob Street Department Supervisor Larry Guthrie was telling City Clerk/Treasurer Tammy Wools, “Now, Ms. Tammy, if there is anything I can do for you, you just don’t hesitate to call me,” according to Wools, who remembered Guthrie as “a fine, fine person.”
“I have known Larry for several years,” Wools said. “He is really going to be missed. ... He was just a genuine good person. He was just an all-around good guy. He worked with every department and he is just going to be missed. It’s just going to be sad but he is in a better place than we are.”
Guthrie, 53, who also was assistant chief of the Bald Knob Volunteer Fire Department, had been having some health issues, according to Fire Chief Danny Holobaugh, who said they had worked together for 30 years. Guthrie had been the street department supervisor for five years.
The fire department Monday evening on its Facebook page said that “Larry dedicated his life to service of his community. He has served the citizens of Bald Knob for 32 years and did so with bravery, honor, integrity and compassion. Assistant Fire Chief Guthrie loved fire service and was extremely dedicated to our department. His absence here on earth will be a difficult adjustment for each of us but his presence in Heaven is welcomed by his many loved ones.”
Bald Knob Mayor Barth Grayson called Guthrie “an ace hand, because he had been in Bald Knob so long that he knew what had to be done.”
“His employees respected him; they worked hand in hand with him at the street department,” Grayson said. “He just didn’t tell them what to do, he got right down there with them.”
Grayson recalled that Guthrie had been in Bald Knob his whole life, going to Bald Knob High School and working at Collison’s Hardware Store and Collison’s Fertilizer Plant for several years.
Bald Knob City Council member David Smith called Guthrie “a good friend of mine, a good worker and he was very, very giving to this city.”
“He donated a lot of his personal time,” Smith said. “Just an excellent guy, and we are going to very much miss him.”
